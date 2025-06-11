Joey Chestnut reportedly in talks to make Coney Island comeback for hot dog eating contest

CONEY ISLAND (WABC) -- Joey Chestnut is in talks to make a return to the stage at Coney Island for this year's Fourth of July hot dog eating contest.

The 16-time winner was banned from last year's competition because of a sponsorship disagreement.

Chestnut reportedly agreed to a sponsorship deal with Impossible Foods, a company that makes plant-based hot dogs, and a competing company to Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs.

The terms of his possible return have not been disclosed.

If 'jaws' does return, he will need to out-eat Patrick Bertoletti, who took down 58 hot dogs last year.

Chestnut ate 62 hot dogs the year before.

He set a world record by eating 76 at the event in 2021.

