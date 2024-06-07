Joey, Kelsey and Bachelor Nation head to CMA Fest!

"The Bachelor's" Joey Graziadei, fiancee Kelsey Anderson and Bachelor Nation headed to CMA Fest for a taste of country music.

NASHVILLE -- It's CMA Fest time and Bachelor Nation is showing up and showing out in Nashville.

"The Bachelor," Joey Graziadei and his fiancee Kelsey Anderson were on hand at the CMA Fest/Bachelor activation to meet fans and they spoke to On the Red Carpet.

"This is a big deal for the city, I know it's one of their biggest weekends," Graziadei said. "I lived here, I knew how crazy it gets and I love it. It's nice to be back."

"It's very lively here, everyone seems so nice, the sun's out. It's a beautiful day," Anderson said.

The two bond over their love of country music and named Jelly Roll, Keith Urban and Jordan Davis as some of their favorites.

"There's a lot of great artists and we're just excited to see them all," Anderson revealed.

Joey added, "Yeah, it's gonna be a good weekend. We're excited."

Other members of Bachelor Nation, including the newest "Bachelorette," Jenn Tran and "Golden Bachelor" favorites Kathy Swarts and Nancy Hulkower are set to attend CMA Fest.

Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde will host "CMA Fest," a three-hour concert event that'll feature special performances and surprise collaborations from country music's most exciting artists.

"CMA Fest" will air June 25 at 8pm EST/7pm CST on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu.