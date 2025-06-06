Police disperse crowd of about 500 young people causing disturbance at Jones Beach

JONES BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- There was large police presence Thursday evening at Jones Beach, where officers were called to disperse a crowd of hundreds of young people who were causing a disturbance.

Police were called around 6:20 p.m. to the Central Mall at Jones Beach State Park.

New York State Park Police, New York State Police and Nassau County Police responded, including a Nassau County Aviation Unit.

They were able to eventually disperse the crowd.

Nassau County Police say there were about 500 young individuals on the beach, and one person was arrested.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.