Jones Beach FourLeaf Air Show moving to July 4th weekend for 2026 to honor nation's 250th birthday

WANTAGH, Nassau County (WABC) -- There will be a new way to celebrate the Fourth of July next year, as the Jones Beach FourLeaf Air Show is moving from Memorial Day weekend to Independence Day weekend.

In 2026, the annual FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach will take place on Sunday, July 5 and Monday, July 6 in celebration of the nation's 250th birthday. There will also be an Independence Day fireworks show on the Fourth of July.

"To celebrate our nation's 250th birthday, we are excited to hold the FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach over Fourth of July Weekend to be part of an amazing semiquincentennial celebration in New York," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "The air show is a popular summer tradition that millions of New Yorkers and visitors alike have enjoyed throughout its history. I encourage all to get offline, get outside and take advantage of these opportunities to enjoy all the unique recreational activities that New York has to offer."

The United States Navy Blue Angels have announced that they will headline the air show in 2026 as part of the celebration and it is expected that there will be many additional military performers, as well as internationally known civilian aerobatic performers.

Although the air show will not take place on Memorial Day weekend next year, Jones Beach State Park says it will still host events that weekend to continue the tradition of honoring all military personnel who died in service to our country.

Over 300,000 people attended this year's air show despite overcast and cooler temperatures. Event organizers say the show generated about $36 million in economic impact, which highlights the celebration's impact on the local economy and regional tourism.

The air show will return to its traditional celebration on Memorial Day weekend in 2027.

