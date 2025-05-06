Watch 'Kickoff to a Long Island Summer' and FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach on ABC7

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Join ABC7NY and the Eyewitness News team for our 2025 edition of "Kickoff to a Long Island Summer."

Our team of Long Island reporters take you to the FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach State Park for all the high-flying stunts. Plus, get ready to experience the thrill of taking flight with United States Air Force Thunderbirds as headliners, as well as many other incredible performers

The special will air on Saturday, May 24 at 7 p.m. on Channel 7 and wherever you stream us.

The Four Leaf Air Show kicks off the unofficial start of summer at Jones Beach on Long Island.

The FourLeaf Air Show takes place on May 24-25 of Memorial Day weekend, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

Enjoy coverage from the comfort of your home on ABC7!

