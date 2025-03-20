Judge calls DOJ's deportation flight submission 'woefully insufficient'

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, the federal judge who blocked the Trump administration from deporting noncitizens -- Venezuelan immigrants that it alleges are members of the gang Tren de Aragua -- without due process accused the Justice Department of evading "its obligations" to comply with his order for more information on the deportation flights, per a new filing on Thursday.

Boasberg said in an order Thursday that after a noon deadline, Justice Department attorneys filed a written declaration from an acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field officer, which repeated general information about the deportation flights and that Cabinet secretaries were still weighing whether to invoke the states secret privilege, a move that allows the head of an executive department to refuse to produce evidence in a court case on the grounds that the evidence is secret information that would harm national security or foreign relation interests if disclosed, according to the Center for Constitutional Rights.

"This is woefully insufficient," Boasberg said in response.

Boasberg ordered more information about the deportation flights, which the administration carried out under the Alien Enemies Act, a rarely used wartime authority. Boasberg ordered that they turn around two flights the administration said were deporting the alleged migrant gang members to El Salvador. Officials failed to turn those flights around.

The Trump administration has not yet released the names of the alleged gang members who were deported.

The Department of Justice initially refused to provide more information about the flights, citing national security concerns.

Boasberg said Thursday that he is requiring the government to show cause by March 25 on why its responses thus far and the failure to return the undocumented migrants to the U.S. did not violate his temporary restraining orders.

Additionally, he asked the government to file a sworn declaration by 10 a.m. Friday by an individual involved in Trump's Cabinet discussions over the state secrets privilege -- and to say by March 25 whether they plan to invoke the privilege.

On Thursday, ABC News' Karen Travers asked White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt why the administration wasn't turning over the information regarding the deportation flights if they are confident that they complied with the judge's order.

"We are confident that we've complied, and as I've said from the podium, all of the flights that were subject to the written order of the judge took off before the written order was pushed in the courtroom," Leavitt said. "And the president is all within his article, his Article II power and his authority under the Alien Enemies Act to make these decisions."

Earlier this week, Trump and some House Republicans called to impeach Boasberg, with Trump calling the judge "radical left."

Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts issued a rare statement on the impeachment threat, signaling a stark difference in opinion between the judicial and executive branches.

"For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision," Roberts said in the statement. "The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose."