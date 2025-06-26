Independence Day fireworks displays in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Fireworks are a classic way to celebrate Independence Day, and the Tri-State area has no shortage of displays in 2025.
Below is a list of Fourth of July fireworks displays in New York City, New York state, New Jersey and Connecticut.
NOTE: All of these programs are at least partially free to attend. If only attendees younger than a certain age can attend for free, that has been noted. Otherwise, individual attendance at all events is free, though parking/attending in a car may not be free.
If your community is hosting fireworks but is not on this list, please fill out the form below.
There are many different viewing locations for this year's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks display, beginning at 8 p.m. on July 4. The fireworks will be launched from the East River and Brooklyn Bridge in 2025.
The Bronx Fireworks Extravaganza
June 26 (festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.)
Orchard Beach, Section 5
Fireworks & Fun
June 26 (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Randall's Island Park, East River Picnic Area
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks
July 4, 8 p.m.
East River and Brooklyn Bridge
One World Observatory 4th of July Fireworks
July 4, 8 p.m.
One World Observatory, 1 World Trade Center
41st Independence Day Celebration
June 26, sundown (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)
Astoria Park Lawn in Astoria Park, Astoria Pool Terrace
Hague 3rd of July Celebration
July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.)
Hague Town Park
Lake Placid's Set the Night to Music Fireworks Spectacular
July 4, 9:15 p.m.
Mirror Lake, Lake Placid
Fourth of July Celebrations (Downtown Plattsburgh)
July 4, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 12 p.m.)
Viewable from Downtown Plattsburgh, Harborside, Champlain Monument and The Plattsburgh City Beach
Live Music and Fireworks in Inlet
July 4, dusk
Over Fourth Lake, Inlet
Schroon Lake 4th of July Celebration: More Than Just a Parade!
July 4, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 9 a.m.)
Schroon Lake Town Beach
July 4th Fireworks in Lake George Village
July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Shepard Park, Canada Street
Grand Fireworks Display (Best 4th in the North Celebration)
July 4, 9:30 p.m./dusk (festivities all weekend)
Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park
Fourth of July Celebration (Old Forge)
July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)
Old Forge Lakefront
Independence Day Fireworks at Silver Bay
July 4
Hague Town Bach Park
Corinth Fourth of July
July 5, dusk
The bridge in the Village of Corinth
Town of Indian Lake Independence Day Celebration
July 5, dusk (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)
Town of Indian Lake, Rte / 28 Indian Lake
Scotia Independence Day Fireworks
June 27 (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)
Collins Park, Schenectady
4th on the Third
July 3, after the sun sets (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
Mabee Farm Historic Site, Rotterdam Junction, Schenectady
Independence Day Celebration
July 3, dus (festivities begin at 7:30 p.m.)
Lansing Park, City of Cohoes
Town of Clifton Park July 4th Celebration
July 4, end of event (festivities begin at 12 p.m.)
Clifton Common
Fireworks- by Sevenzocks Property Maintenance and Landscaping
July 4, 9 p.m.
Elm Avenue Park, Pool Complex, Delmar
Saratoga's 2025 All-American Celebration
July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)
City Center Parking Garage, Saratoga Springs
New York State's Fourth of July Celebration
July 4, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
Empire State Plaza, Albany
Liberty 4th of July
July 4 (festivities begin at 10 a.m.)
Main Street, Liberty
July 4th Extravaganza
July 4 (festivities all day)
Highland Park, Endicott, Binghamton
Red, White, and Brews
July 4, night (festivities begin at 11:30 a.m.)
Meier's Creek Brewing Company, Cazenovia
Springfield 4th of July Parade and Celebration
July 4, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 11:30 a.m.)
The beach at Glimmerglass State Park
Hamilton 4th of July Celebration
July 4, dusk
Colgate University, Madison County
2025 Oneonta Hometown Fourth of July Celebration
July 4, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 1 p.m.)
Neahwa Park, Oneonta, Cooperstown
FIREWORKS! Cortland County Independence Day Spectacular
July 5 (festivities begin at 2 p.m.)
Dwyer Memorial Park
July 4th Weekend
July 5, dusk
Little Lake Campground, Jefferson, Schoharie County
SOFA's Spectacular FIREWORKS Over The Bay! (part of Fair Haven 4th of July Celebration)
July 5, 10 p.m.
"The Bay" (presumably Little Sodus Bay), Fair Haven
Independence Day Celebration
June 28, 10 p.m.
Harris Whalen Park
Red, White, & Boom! With the RPO
July 2, 8 p.m.
CMAC, Canandaigua
Independence Day Celebration
July 3 (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
The Millponds, Village of Monroe
Village of Albion Independence Day Celebration
July 3, 9:45 p.m. (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)
Bullard Park, Albion
Conesus Lake Annual "Ring of Fire"
July 3, 10 p.m.
Conesus Lake (Public viewing is best at Vitale Park at the north end of Conesus Lake or Long Point Park off of West Lake Road on Conesus Lake. Other outdoor viewing spots include Galene and the Beachcomber)
Silver Lake Ring of Fire & Fireworks
July 3, 10 p.m. (festivities begin at 9:30 p.m.)
The Club at Silver Lake
Hornell 4th of July Festival & Fireworks
July 4 (festivities begin at 1 p.m.)
Veterans Memorial Park at James Street, Hornell
Watkins Glen Fireworks over Seneca Lake
July 4, 8:30 p.m. (or when it's dark enough for the sky to shine)
Seneca Lake, Watkins Glen
DJ ha-MEEN: 4th of July @ Clute Park
July 4, around 9:45 p.m.
Clute Park, Watkins Glen
Lyndonville Lions Club 51st Annual July 4th Celebration
July 4 (festivities begin at 12 p.m.)
Behind the Lyndonville school
July 4th Fireworks and Live Music at Veterans Memorial Park
July 4, 4 p.m. (fireworks at 9:45 p.m.)
Veterans Memorial Park, Rochester
July 4th Fireworks Display Presented by Corning Lions Club
July 4, 9:45 p.m.
The Chemung River near the Pedestrian Bridge and Riverfront Park, Corning's Gaffer District
Branchport 4th of July Celebration
July 4, 10 p.m.
Branchport/Keuka Park Fire Department
July 4th Fireworks
July 4, 10 p.m.
Broad Street Bridge & Court Street Bridge, Rochester
4th of July Fireworks
July 4, 9:15 p.m.
Morgan Memorial Park
Fireworks July 4th Spectacular at Jones Beach
July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Jones Beach State Park, Central Mall
4th of July Independence Day Celebration
July 3, around 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.)
Parking available at PV Town Park & PVES - shuttle available, Putnam Valley
7th Annual Independence Day Celebration
July 3, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Downton Pearl River, (Town Hall)
July 4th Fireworks
July 4, after dark (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
Pierson Park, Tarrytown
Liberty & Libations 1776 Fest
July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 11 a.m.)
Echo Fields, Westtown
Army 250 Birthday Celebration
July 4 (festivities begin at 7:30 p.m.)
Trophy Point at West Point
Poughkeepsie 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular
July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Walkway Over the Hudson
Spark the Sound: July 4th Fireworks
July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Davenport Park
Independence Day Fireworks!
July 4, 10 p.m.
Memorial Park, Nyack
Annual Pearl River Fourth of July Celebration
July 4
Central Avenue Field, Pearl River
Food, Fire, & Fun: Independence Day Fireworks & Food Truck Festival
July 5, end of night, around 10 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
L Vern Allen Park, Washingtonville
Fireworks (Spring Valley)
July 7, 10 p.m.
1 Veterans Drive, Spring Valley
4th of July Fireworks (The Bay / Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce)
July 4, dusk (approximately 9:45 p.m.)
Alexandria Bay, shot off over Boldt Castle
Annual Firework Display & Live Music at Ellicottville Distillery
July 3, around 10 p.m. (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)
Ellicottville Distillery
Fireworks - Tarp Skunks Game
July 3, 9 p.m.
Russell E. Diethrick Jr. Park, Jamestown
4th of July Celebration in Findley Lake
July 4, dusk
West Main Street, Findley Lake
Lakewood July 4th Summerfest & Fireworks
July 4, dusk
Chautauqua Avenue
Chautauqua County 4th of July Celebration
July 4, 10 p.m. (festivities begin at 9 a.m.)
Lakeside Park, Mayville
Dunkirk Fourth of July Celebration, Starfire Corporation Fireworks Display
July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Dunkirk Memorial Park, Dunkirk
4th of July Fireworks in Bemus Point
July 4, 10 p.m.
13 Alburtus Ave., Bemus Point
Wanakah Country Club fireworks
July 4, 10 p.m.
5161 Lakeshore Road
Fireworks at Weeden Park (presented by Randolph Peaches & Cream Crew & sponsors)
July 5, dusk (festivities begin at 9 p.m.)
Peaches & Cream, Weeden Park, Randolph
North Beach Fireworks
June 27, 9 p.m.
North Beach, Atlantic City (viewing locations include: Steel Pier, Resorts Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Showboat Resort, and Ocean Casino Resort)
Independence Day Concert & Fireworks
July 1, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Veterans Park - Kuser Road Entrance, Hamilton
53rd Annual Ventnor Mile Run
July 3, dusk (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)
New Haven/Boardwalk, Ventnor
July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza
July 4, 9 p.m.
Beach, Huntington Avenue, Margate
Independence Day Fire Works Celebration
July 5, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)
Weymouth Township Municipal Field
Edgewater Independence Day Fireworks
June 26, approximately 9:20 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Veterans Field, Edgewater
The Fair Lawn Fireworks Show
June 26, 7 p.m.
Memorial Park - Berdan Avenue and 1st Street, Fair Lawn
Fireworks
June 28, 7 p.m.
Memorial Park, Rutherford
Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks Show
June 30 (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
The Little League Fields, 255 Riverside Avenue, Lyndhurst
The Lions Club of Hasbrouck Heights Fireworks Extravaganza
June 30, 7 p.m.
Depken Field, Hasbrouck Heights
Independence Day Celebration - Fireworks at Finch Park
July 3
Finch Park, Ramsey
Borough of Oradell Independence Day Celebrations
July 3, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)
Memorial Field, Oradell
Maywood Fireworks Celebration
July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)
Memorial Park, Maywood
Ridgewood 4th of July Celebration
July 4, gates close at 9 p.m., fireworks soon after (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Veterans Field, Ridgewood
Independence Day Fireworks
July 4, 7:30 p.m.
Crestwood Lake, Allendale
Bergen County's Star-Spangled Spectacular
July 4, around or after 8 p.m. (festivities begin at 2:30 p.m.)
Overpeck County Park
The City of Hackensack 4th of July!
July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 10 a.m.)
Foshini Park, Hackensack
Tenafly's Annual Independence Day Fireworks Celebration
July 5, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 7:30 p.m.)
Behind Tenafly High School
Food Truck Festival & Fireworks Show (Paramus 4th of July)
July 6, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Cliff Gennarelli Sports Complex
The Infernos Salute to America
July 10, dusk (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)
The Bandshell at Ramapo College of New Jersey
Township of Maple Shade Independence Day Parade & Fireworks
June 28, dusk (festivities begin at 12 p.m.)
Maple Shade High School
Medford Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks
July 2, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Freedom Park 86 Union Street, Medford
Hanover Township Patriotic Celebration
July 2, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Hanover Township Community Center
Mount Holly Independence Day Celebration
July 3, sundown (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
Iron Works Park
4th of July Celebration, Emergency Services Night, & Fireworks
July 3 (festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.)
Laurel Acres Park, Mt. Laurel
Fireworks at the Park
July 3, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 4:30 p.m.)
Joseph Lawrence Park, Bordentown
Fourth of July Fireworks at Savich Field
July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Savich Field, Evesham
4th of JULY PARADE & FIREWORKS
July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)
Washington Township High School
Florence Township Patriotic Celebration Day
July 12, evening (evening festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
Florence Township Municipal Complex
Southampton Township Fireworks Festival
July 12, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Red Lion Recreation Park, Southampton
2025 Foodtrucks & Fireworks
June 28 (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
The riverfront, Gloucester City
Independence Day Celebration - Fireworks Display
July 3, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)
Michael J. Santarpio Field at Jonas C. Morris Stadium at Cherry Hill High School West, Cherry Hill
Independence Day Celebration
July 4 (festivities begin at 10 a.m.)
Brooklawn
2025 Freedom Festival: The Spinners
July 4, end of the night (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Roland Traynor River Stage at Wiggins Park, Camden
Independence Day Parade/Fireworks
July 4, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Behind Woodland School, Barrington
Fourth of July Fireworks
July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)
Winslow Township High School and Middle School campuses, Cooper Folly Road, Winslow
Collingswood Fireworks
July 4,dusk
Collingswood High School stadium
Audubon Independence Day
July 5, 9 p.m. or dusk, thereabouts (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Audubon High School
Independence Day Festival / Fireworks
July 3, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
Along the Bayfront in North Cape May, Lower Township
July 4th in Avalon: Boat Parade, "American Soul", and Fireworks!
July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 3 p.m.)
Avalon Beach
Middle Township July 4th Festival and Fireworks
July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
Goshen Sports Complex, Middle Township
Fourth of July Celebration
July 4, 9 p.m.
On the beach next to the Music Pier, Ocean City
Fourth of July Fireworks
July 4, 9:15 p.m.
50th Street Beach, Sea Isle City
July 4th Fireworks
July 4, 9:15 p.m.
Stone Harbor Recreation Field (view from the 81st Street Recreation Fields or from the beach)
Cape May Independence Day Fireworks
July 4, 9:30 p.m.
In front of Congress Hall (you can see them from along the beach at Convention Hall past Congress Hall Beach)
Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular on the Boardwalk
July 4, 10 p.m.
The Beach at Pine Avenue (the show is visible from almost anywhere on the island), Wildwood
Lawrence Township Independence Day Fireworks
July 1, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Rider University
4th of July
July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Union Lake Park, City of Millville
2025 Giampietro Park 4th of July Concert and Fireworks
July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)
Vineland High School
Bridgeton's Independence Day Celebration
July 4, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 11 a.m.)
Alden Field in Bridgeton City Park
Verona Fireworks
July 2, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)
Liberty Field
Family Fun & Fireworks at Municipal Stadium
July 3, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Belleville Municipal Stadium
Township of Nutley 4th of July Celebration
July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Nutley Park Oval
Independence Day Spectacular!
July 4 (doors open at 6 p.m.)
Paul Robeson Stadium, East Orange City
Livingston's 88th Annual 4th of July Celebration
July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 9 a.m.)
Livingston Oval
4th of July in Maplewood
July 4, 9 p.m. (park opens at 7:30 p.m.)
Memorial Park South, Maplewood
Independence Day Celebration (NOTE: Admission is only free for kids 5 & under and senior citizens. Admission is $1 for kids 6-17 years old and $2 for adults.)
July 4, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.)
Foley Field, Bloomfield
Woodbury Fireworks Celebration
June 28, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
Woodbury High School Stadium & Francis Avenue Fields
Fourth of July Celebration
June 28
Westville
The Township of Monroe Presents Fourth of July Celebration
July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
Thompson Park, Monroe Township
4th of July Concert & Fireworks
July 4, 9 p.m. ish (festivities begin at 7:30 p.m.)
Bierteumpfel Park, Union
Jersey City Fireworks
July 4, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 12 p.m.)
Exchange Place @ Montgomery & Hudson
The Town of Kearny's Firework Celebration and Show
July 4, 9:10 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Veteran's Park
West Milford's Community Day & 4th of July Fireworks
June 28, after sunset (festivities all day, gates for fireworks open at 6:30 p.m.)
Field behind West Milford High School
Flemington's Annual July 3rd Fireworks Celebration
July 3, 9:15 p.m. at dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Reading-Fleming Intermediate School Fields (50 Court Street)
Independence Day Celebration! Car Show, Community Concert & Fireworks with the Hopewell Valley Veterans Association
June 28, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)
Woolsey Park, Hopewell
Independence Day Fireworks
July 3, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)
TCNJ Green Lane fields
East Windsor Recreation Fireworks Night
July 5 (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Etra Lake Park, East Windsor
Sayreville's Independence Day Celebration
June 28, approximately 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)
Kennedy Park, Sayreville
Independence Day Celebration
July 1, 8:45 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Crossroads South Middle School, South Brunswick
Woodbridge Township Annual Independence Day Fireworks
July 3 (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)
Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park, Sewaren
Spark in the Park
July 3, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Maple Street Pavilion, Helmetta
Fireworks in the Park
July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Donaldson Park, Highland Park
Independence Day Fireworks - Carteret
July 3, around 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)
Carteret Waterfront Park, Carteret
Independence Day Celebration
July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Boyd Park, New Brunswick
2025 Fireworks Spectacular
July 3, 9:20 p.m. (festivities begin at 3:30 p.m.)
Sadowski Parkway, Perth Amboy
4th of July Fireworks Show
July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Kenny Armwood Stadium, Piscataway High School, Piscataway
Edison's 4th of July Fireworks Celebration
July 4, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
Papaianni Parkvard, Edison
Matawan Borough Independence Day Fireworks Celebration
June 28, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Lefferts Park, Ravine Drive
Aberdeen Independence Day Fireworks Celebration
July 1, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
Veterans Memorial Park (Ocean Boulevard & Lakeshore Drive)
Independence Day Celebration
July 2, dusk (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
Soldier Memorial Park, Howell
July 4th Celebration Parade, Beach Concert, Fireworks
July 3, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 5:15 p.m.)
Beachfront, Manasquan
Independence Day Fireworks 2025
July 3, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Veterans Park, 1776 Union Avenue, Hazlet (use Green Acres Drive entrance)
Union Beach Centennial Celebration
July 3, dusk (festivities begin at 4 p.m.) / July 5, end of evening (festivities begin at 9:30 p.m.)
Front Street, Union Beach
4th of July Fireworks
July 3 (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Freehold Raceway, Historic Downtown Freehold
Fourth of July Fireworks
July 3, after dark (festivities begin at 8 p.m.)
Main Beach, Sea Bright
Fireworks Concert
July 3, 8 p.m.
Bucks Mill Recreation Area, Colts Neck
Asbury Park Fireworks
July 3, 9 p.m.
Asbury Park Boardwalk
Fireworks at the Boardwalk
July 3, 9 p.m.
Keansburg Amusement Park
2025 Riverview Medical Center Foundation Family Fireworks
July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
DiPiero Residence, 810 Navesink River Road, Locust
Fireworks
July 3, 9:45 p.m.
Atlantic Highlands Marina
Oceanfest at Long Branch
July 4, at dark (festivities begin at 3 p.m.)
Long Branch Great Lawn & Promenade
WLB Fireworks!!
July 4, 9 p.m.
Franklin Lake, West Long Branch
4th of July Fireworks
July 5, 8 p.m.
Bradley Beach
Raising4 & Belmar Present the Independence Day Light Show & Fireworks
July 5, 8:45 p.m.
The lawn at Taylor Pavilion in Belmar
Monmouth Beach Party
July 5, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 3:30 p.m.)
Cochnewagan Lake, Monmouth Beach
Pequannock Township Fireworks
June 27, dark (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)
Pequannock Township High School
Lake Hopatcong Fireworks
June 27, around 9 p.m.
Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club
Montville Township 4th of July Celebration
June 27, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m. June 25, 26 / 4:45 p.m. June 27)
Montville Township High School (in the Montville Library Parking Lot)
Chester Firemen's Carnival
June 27, 10 p.m. (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. June 24-28)
Chubb Park
6th Annual Fireworks Celebration
July 1 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)
Mosle Field, Mendham Township
Independence Day Fireworks Celebration
July 3, 6 p.m.
Hamilton Field, Dover
July 4th Concert and Fireworks
July 4
Parsippany Hills High School
Independence Day Parade & Fireworks
July 4
Chatham Township
Independence Day Fireworks
July 4 (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)
Gardner Field, Denville Township
July 4th Celebration
July 4, 9 p.m.
Emmett Field, Florham Park
49th Annual Freedom Festival
July 12, 9:45 (festivities begin at 6 p.m. July 10-12)
County College of Morris, Lot 1, 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph
4th of July Celebration
July 2 (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Joe Palaia Park, Township of Ocean
Surf City LBI 4th of July 2025
July 3, 9 p.m.
Barnegat Bay off 17th and 18th street
Lacey Fireworks Spectacular
July 3, 10 p.m. (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)
Rainier Vista Community Park
4th of July in Tuckerton
July 4, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 10 a.m.)
Over Pohatcong Lake (across from Stewart's & The Tuckerton Seapot)
Independence Day Fireworks
July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Jenkinson's Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Borough
July 4th Fireworks
July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Taylor Ave., Bay Village
Island Heights 4th of July Celebration
July 4
Island Heights
July 4th Fireworks
July 5, 9 p.m.
Beachwood Beach, Beachwood
Fireworks 2025
July 5 (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
Barnegat High School
Borough of Lavallette Fireworks
July 6, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 8 p.m.)
Centennial Gardens and Gazebo Concert, Lavallette
Independence Day Fireworks
July 6, 9:30 p.m.
Boardwalk, Seaside Heights
City of Long Beach Fireworks
July 11, at dark
Anywhere along the boardwalk and beach front, Long Beach
Plumsted Township's Fireworks 2025
July 12, approximately 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
The field behind New Egypt High School, Plumsted
Fireworks (Bloomingdale)
June 28, 6 p.m.
Walter T Bergen School, Bloomingdale
4th of July Independence Day Fireworks
July 3, 6 p.m.
Wayne Hills High School, Wayne
Annual Family Festival & July 4th Firework Celebration
July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m. on July 2, 3, 4 / 4 p.m. on July 5, 6)
Julaski Park (behind 100 Fourth Street)
2025 Clifton Independence Day Celebration
July 6, night (festivities begin at 12 p.m.)
Clifton Stadium
Pilesgrove Fireworks (Woodstown-Pilesgrove)
July 4, dusk
Marlton Park, 123 Marlton Road, Pilesgrove
4th of July Food Trucks, Live Music, & Fireworks Show
June 26 (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Front lawn of Montgomery High School, Montgomery
Family Fun Day and Fireworks
June 28 (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
Auten Road Intermediate School
2025 Independence Day Fireworks
July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Franklin Township Municipal Complex
Annual July 4th Fireworks (Somerset County)
July 4, 9:30 p.m. (gates open for picnics at 6 p.m.)
North Branch Park on Milltown Road in Bridgewater
Vernon Community Fireworks Day 2025
July 4
Mountain Creek Resort Great Lawn, Vernon
Fireworks (Scotch Plains)
June 28, dusk (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)
Shady Rest Country Clubhouse
Fireworks Display
June 29
David Brearley Middle/High School grounds, Kenilworth
Roselle Park's Independence Day Celebration
July 1, dusk (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
Herm Shaw Field, Roselle Park
Fourth of July Celebration
July 2, dusk (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
Nomahegan Park, Cranford
Independence Day Fireworks
July 3, 9 p.m.
Rahway River Park, Rahway
Independence Day Fireworks
July 4, 9 p.m.
Arthur L. Johnson High School, Clark
Downtown Fireworks (New Providence)
July 3, around 9 p.m.
Launched near South Street, visible from most locations within New Providence
4th of July Celebration
July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 2 p.m.)
Veteran's Memorial Waterfront Park, Elizabeth
America in Color: 4th of July Parade, Concert, & Fireworks
July 4, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 10 a.m.)
Cedarbrook Park, Plainfield
Summit's 78th Annual Fourth of July Celebration
July 4, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 12 p.m.)
Soldiers Memorial Field, 5 Myrtle Avenue, Summit
2025 Fourth of July Spectacular
July 4 (festivities begin at 7:30 p.m.)
Biertuempfel Park
Blairstown Rotary Fireworks 2025
July 3, 9 p.m.
North Warren Regional High School, Blairstown
Danbury Town Park Fireworks
June 28, between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 1 p.m.)
Danbury Town Park
Stamford's 2025 Fireworks at Cummings Beach
July 2, shortly after 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Cummings Beach
Stratford's Annual Independence Day Fireworks display
July 2, sundown (approximately 9 p.m.)
Short Beach, Stratford
Independence Day Concert & Fireworks at Calf Pasture Beach
July 3, 9:50 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
Calf Pasture Beach, Norwalk
Ridgefield Family Fireworks Celebration 2025
July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Ridgefield High School
Weston's Family 4th Celebration 2025 (NOTE: Admission is only free for kids 5 and under. Admission is $5, $20 per car for parking and admission. Cash only.)
July 4, 9:20 p.m. (festivities begin at 4:30 p.m.)
Weston Middle School Field
Independence Day Fireworks Displays (Greenwich)
July 5, dusk
Binney Park & Greenwich Point Park
Independence Day Fireworks
July 5, 9:15 p.m.
Jennings & Penfield Beaches, Fairfield
Darien Town Fireworks
July 11, approximately 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)
Darien High School (gates open on Noroton Avenue only)
2025 WLFD Carnival and Fireworks
June 27, 9:15 p.m. (festivities on June 26, 27, 28)
Veterans Memorial Park, Windsor
2025 Great American Boom
July 4, approximately 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
Willow Brook Park, New Britain
Hartford Bonanza 2025
July 5 (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)
Bushnell Park, Hartford
Manchester's Independence Day Celebration (James "Dutch" Fogarty Celebration 2025)
July 5, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 4:30 p.m.)
Grounds of CT State Community College Manchester
Enfield Fourth of July Town Celebration
July 13, 9:30 p.m. (festivities all day on July 11, 12, 13)
Town Green, Enfield
Light Up The Sky! Fireworks!
July 1
Litchfield High School
Cornwall 4th of July
July 4, after dark (festivities all day)
Rings Pond, Cornwall
4th of July Fireworks
July 4, 9 p.m.
Lake Waramaug, New Preston, Washington
Fourth of July Celebration & Fireworks
July 6, dusk / approximately 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
Launched from Young's Field Rd. (Rail Road St., Patriot's Way (and parking lot) & Bank St. to be closed for street viewing)
The City of Middletown Fireworks Festival 2025
June 28, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
Along the Connecticut River at Harbor Park, and on the front lawn of the City's Municipal Building at 245 DeKoven Drive
Hamden 4th of July Independence Day Fireworks
June 27, 9:20 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Town Center Park, Hamden
East Haven's 24th Annual Fireworks & Beach Bash
June 28 (festivities begin at 12 p.m., evening festivities begin at 4 p.m.)
East Haven Town Beach
City of Meriden Independence Day Fireworks Celebration!
July 2, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.)
Hubbard Park, Meriden
2025 Fireworks Event (Madison)
July 2, 9:30 p.m.
A barge moored south of West Wharf, Madison
Derby Shelton Fireworks
July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Elizabeth Street near Main Street, Derby
Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular
July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)
Savin Rock Park, West Haven
Naugatuck Fireworks Festival
July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
Church Street, Naugatuck
New Haven Fireworks 2025
July 4, 9 p.m.
Wilbur Cross High School, New Haven
Town of Orange Independence Day Concert & Fireworks
July 5, dusk (festivities begin at 3 p.m.)
Orange Fairgrounds, 525 Orange Center Road
Family Fun Day 4th of July Celebration
July 12 (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)
Pent Road Complex, Beacon Falls
Fireworks Display (Wallingford)
July 12, 9:15 p.m.
The Knoll across from Sheehan High School, Wallingford
Norwich Harbor Fireworks
July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Howard T. Brown Park
Mashantucket Pequot Fireworks Extravaganza (part of Celebrate New London)
July 12, shortly after 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 2 p.m.)
Downtown New London
Fort Griswold Celebration on the Thames (Fireworks)
July 12, 9:20 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Fort Griswold, Groton
Hebron Lions Fireworks
June 28, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)
Hebron Lions Fairgrounds, Hebron
Coventry Lake Fireworks
June 28 (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Patriots Park, Coventry
July in the Sky Fireworks Spectacular and Community Celebration
July 9, after 9:15 p.m. when the sky is dark enough (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)
Downtown Rockville (free) or Henry Park ($10 per car, $2 per walker, $15 for a Fun Zone wrist band), Vernon
Red, White & Blue Celebration
June 27, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
Owen Bell Park - Rt. 101 at Rt. 12
Putnam's Fireworks Night
July 5, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)
Rotary Park, Putnam