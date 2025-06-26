24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Independence Day fireworks displays in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

Thursday, June 26, 2025 7:00PM
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Fireworks are a classic way to celebrate Independence Day, and the Tri-State area has no shortage of displays in 2025.

Below is a list of Fourth of July fireworks displays in New York City, New York state, New Jersey and Connecticut.

NOTE: All of these programs are at least partially free to attend. If only attendees younger than a certain age can attend for free, that has been noted. Otherwise, individual attendance at all events is free, though parking/attending in a car may not be free.

If your community is hosting fireworks but is not on this list, please fill out the form below.

NEW YORK CITY FIREWORKS


There are many different viewing locations for this year's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks display, beginning at 8 p.m. on July 4. The fireworks will be launched from the East River and Brooklyn Bridge in 2025.




Bronx


The Bronx Fireworks Extravaganza


June 26 (festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.)


Orchard Beach, Section 5


Manhattan


Fireworks & Fun


June 26 (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Randall's Island Park, East River Picnic Area




Macy's 4th of July Fireworks


July 4, 8 p.m.


East River and Brooklyn Bridge




One World Observatory 4th of July Fireworks


July 4, 8 p.m.


One World Observatory, 1 World Trade Center


Queens


41st Independence Day Celebration


June 26, sundown (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)


Astoria Park Lawn in Astoria Park, Astoria Pool Terrace


NEW YORK STATE FIREWORKS


Adirondacks


Hague 3rd of July Celebration


July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.)


Hague Town Park




Lake Placid's Set the Night to Music Fireworks Spectacular


July 4, 9:15 p.m.


Mirror Lake, Lake Placid




Fourth of July Celebrations (Downtown Plattsburgh)


July 4, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 12 p.m.)


Viewable from Downtown Plattsburgh, Harborside, Champlain Monument and The Plattsburgh City Beach




Live Music and Fireworks in Inlet


July 4, dusk


Over Fourth Lake, Inlet




Schroon Lake 4th of July Celebration: More Than Just a Parade!


July 4, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 9 a.m.)


Schroon Lake Town Beach




July 4th Fireworks in Lake George Village


July 4, 9:30 p.m.


Shepard Park, Canada Street




Grand Fireworks Display (Best 4th in the North Celebration)


July 4, 9:30 p.m./dusk (festivities all weekend)


Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park




Fourth of July Celebration (Old Forge)


July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)


Old Forge Lakefront




Independence Day Fireworks at Silver Bay


July 4


Hague Town Bach Park




Corinth Fourth of July


July 5, dusk


The bridge in the Village of Corinth




Town of Indian Lake Independence Day Celebration


July 5, dusk (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)


Town of Indian Lake, Rte / 28 Indian Lake


Capital Region


Scotia Independence Day Fireworks


June 27 (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)


Collins Park, Schenectady




4th on the Third


July 3, after the sun sets (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)


Mabee Farm Historic Site, Rotterdam Junction, Schenectady




Independence Day Celebration


July 3, dus (festivities begin at 7:30 p.m.)


Lansing Park, City of Cohoes




Town of Clifton Park July 4th Celebration


July 4, end of event (festivities begin at 12 p.m.)


Clifton Common




Fireworks- by Sevenzocks Property Maintenance and Landscaping


July 4, 9 p.m.


Elm Avenue Park, Pool Complex, Delmar




Saratoga's 2025 All-American Celebration


July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)


City Center Parking Garage, Saratoga Springs




New York State's Fourth of July Celebration


July 4, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)


Empire State Plaza, Albany




Catskills


Liberty 4th of July


July 4 (festivities begin at 10 a.m.)


Main Street, Liberty


Central NY


July 4th Extravaganza


July 4 (festivities all day)


Highland Park, Endicott, Binghamton




Red, White, and Brews


July 4, night (festivities begin at 11:30 a.m.)


Meier's Creek Brewing Company, Cazenovia




Springfield 4th of July Parade and Celebration


July 4, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 11:30 a.m.)


The beach at Glimmerglass State Park




Hamilton 4th of July Celebration


July 4, dusk


Colgate University, Madison County




2025 Oneonta Hometown Fourth of July Celebration


July 4, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 1 p.m.)


Neahwa Park, Oneonta, Cooperstown




FIREWORKS! Cortland County Independence Day Spectacular


July 5 (festivities begin at 2 p.m.)


Dwyer Memorial Park




July 4th Weekend


July 5, dusk


Little Lake Campground, Jefferson, Schoharie County




SOFA's Spectacular FIREWORKS Over The Bay! (part of Fair Haven 4th of July Celebration)


July 5, 10 p.m.


"The Bay" (presumably Little Sodus Bay), Fair Haven


Finger Lakes


Independence Day Celebration


June 28, 10 p.m.


Harris Whalen Park




Red, White, & Boom! With the RPO


July 2, 8 p.m.


CMAC, Canandaigua




Independence Day Celebration


July 3 (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)


The Millponds, Village of Monroe




Village of Albion Independence Day Celebration


July 3, 9:45 p.m. (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)


Bullard Park, Albion




Conesus Lake Annual "Ring of Fire"


July 3, 10 p.m.


Conesus Lake (Public viewing is best at Vitale Park at the north end of Conesus Lake or Long Point Park off of West Lake Road on Conesus Lake. Other outdoor viewing spots include Galene and the Beachcomber)




Silver Lake Ring of Fire & Fireworks


July 3, 10 p.m. (festivities begin at 9:30 p.m.)


The Club at Silver Lake




Hornell 4th of July Festival & Fireworks


July 4 (festivities begin at 1 p.m.)


Veterans Memorial Park at James Street, Hornell




Watkins Glen Fireworks over Seneca Lake


July 4, 8:30 p.m. (or when it's dark enough for the sky to shine)


Seneca Lake, Watkins Glen




DJ ha-MEEN: 4th of July @ Clute Park


July 4, around 9:45 p.m.


Clute Park, Watkins Glen




Lyndonville Lions Club 51st Annual July 4th Celebration


July 4 (festivities begin at 12 p.m.)


Behind the Lyndonville school




July 4th Fireworks and Live Music at Veterans Memorial Park


July 4, 4 p.m. (fireworks at 9:45 p.m.)


Veterans Memorial Park, Rochester




July 4th Fireworks Display Presented by Corning Lions Club


July 4, 9:45 p.m.


The Chemung River near the Pedestrian Bridge and Riverfront Park, Corning's Gaffer District




Branchport 4th of July Celebration


July 4, 10 p.m.


Branchport/Keuka Park Fire Department




July 4th Fireworks


July 4, 10 p.m.


Broad Street Bridge & Court Street Bridge, Rochester


Long Island


4th of July Fireworks


July 4, 9:15 p.m.


Morgan Memorial Park




Fireworks July 4th Spectacular at Jones Beach


July 4, 9:30 p.m.


Jones Beach State Park, Central Mall


Mid-Hudson


4th of July Independence Day Celebration


July 3, around 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.)


Parking available at PV Town Park & PVES - shuttle available, Putnam Valley




7th Annual Independence Day Celebration


July 3, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Downton Pearl River, (Town Hall)




July 4th Fireworks


July 4, after dark (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)


Pierson Park, Tarrytown




Liberty & Libations 1776 Fest


July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 11 a.m.)


Echo Fields, Westtown




Army 250 Birthday Celebration


July 4 (festivities begin at 7:30 p.m.)


Trophy Point at West Point




Poughkeepsie 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular


July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Walkway Over the Hudson




Spark the Sound: July 4th Fireworks


July 4, 9:30 p.m.


Davenport Park




Independence Day Fireworks!


July 4, 10 p.m.


Memorial Park, Nyack




Annual Pearl River Fourth of July Celebration


July 4


Central Avenue Field, Pearl River




Food, Fire, & Fun: Independence Day Fireworks & Food Truck Festival


July 5, end of night, around 10 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)


L Vern Allen Park, Washingtonville




Fireworks (Spring Valley)


July 7, 10 p.m.


1 Veterans Drive, Spring Valley


Thousand Islands Seaway


4th of July Fireworks (The Bay / Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce)


July 4, dusk (approximately 9:45 p.m.)


Alexandria Bay, shot off over Boldt Castle


Western NY


Annual Firework Display & Live Music at Ellicottville Distillery


July 3, around 10 p.m. (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)


Ellicottville Distillery




Fireworks - Tarp Skunks Game


July 3, 9 p.m.


Russell E. Diethrick Jr. Park, Jamestown




4th of July Celebration in Findley Lake


July 4, dusk


West Main Street, Findley Lake




Lakewood July 4th Summerfest & Fireworks


July 4, dusk


Chautauqua Avenue




Chautauqua County 4th of July Celebration


July 4, 10 p.m. (festivities begin at 9 a.m.)


Lakeside Park, Mayville




Dunkirk Fourth of July Celebration, Starfire Corporation Fireworks Display


July 4, 9:30 p.m.


Dunkirk Memorial Park, Dunkirk




4th of July Fireworks in Bemus Point


July 4, 10 p.m.


13 Alburtus Ave., Bemus Point




Wanakah Country Club fireworks


July 4, 10 p.m.


5161 Lakeshore Road




Fireworks at Weeden Park (presented by Randolph Peaches & Cream Crew & sponsors)


July 5, dusk (festivities begin at 9 p.m.)


Peaches & Cream, Weeden Park, Randolph


NEW JERSEY FIREWORKS


Atlantic County


North Beach Fireworks


June 27, 9 p.m.


North Beach, Atlantic City (viewing locations include: Steel Pier, Resorts Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Showboat Resort, and Ocean Casino Resort)




Independence Day Concert & Fireworks


July 1, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Veterans Park - Kuser Road Entrance, Hamilton




53rd Annual Ventnor Mile Run


July 3, dusk (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)


New Haven/Boardwalk, Ventnor




July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza


July 4, 9 p.m.


Beach, Huntington Avenue, Margate




Independence Day Fire Works Celebration


July 5, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)


Weymouth Township Municipal Field


Bergen County


Edgewater Independence Day Fireworks


June 26, approximately 9:20 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Veterans Field, Edgewater




The Fair Lawn Fireworks Show


June 26, 7 p.m.


Memorial Park - Berdan Avenue and 1st Street, Fair Lawn




Fireworks


June 28, 7 p.m.


Memorial Park, Rutherford




Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks Show


June 30 (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


The Little League Fields, 255 Riverside Avenue, Lyndhurst




The Lions Club of Hasbrouck Heights Fireworks Extravaganza


June 30, 7 p.m.


Depken Field, Hasbrouck Heights




Independence Day Celebration - Fireworks at Finch Park


July 3


Finch Park, Ramsey




Borough of Oradell Independence Day Celebrations


July 3, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)


Memorial Field, Oradell




Maywood Fireworks Celebration


July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)


Memorial Park, Maywood




Ridgewood 4th of July Celebration


July 4, gates close at 9 p.m., fireworks soon after (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Veterans Field, Ridgewood




Independence Day Fireworks


July 4, 7:30 p.m.


Crestwood Lake, Allendale




Bergen County's Star-Spangled Spectacular


July 4, around or after 8 p.m. (festivities begin at 2:30 p.m.)


Overpeck County Park




The City of Hackensack 4th of July!


July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 10 a.m.)


Foshini Park, Hackensack




Tenafly's Annual Independence Day Fireworks Celebration


July 5, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 7:30 p.m.)


Behind Tenafly High School




Food Truck Festival & Fireworks Show (Paramus 4th of July)


July 6, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Cliff Gennarelli Sports Complex




The Infernos Salute to America


July 10, dusk (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)


The Bandshell at Ramapo College of New Jersey


Burlington County


Township of Maple Shade Independence Day Parade & Fireworks


June 28, dusk (festivities begin at 12 p.m.)


Maple Shade High School




Medford Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks


July 2, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Freedom Park 86 Union Street, Medford




Hanover Township Patriotic Celebration


July 2, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Hanover Township Community Center




Mount Holly Independence Day Celebration


July 3, sundown (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)


Iron Works Park




4th of July Celebration, Emergency Services Night, & Fireworks


July 3 (festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.)


Laurel Acres Park, Mt. Laurel




Fireworks at the Park


July 3, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 4:30 p.m.)


Joseph Lawrence Park, Bordentown




Fourth of July Fireworks at Savich Field


July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Savich Field, Evesham




4th of JULY PARADE & FIREWORKS


July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)


Washington Township High School




Florence Township Patriotic Celebration Day


July 12, evening (evening festivities begin at 5 p.m.)


Florence Township Municipal Complex




Southampton Township Fireworks Festival


July 12, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Red Lion Recreation Park, Southampton


Camden County


2025 Foodtrucks & Fireworks


June 28 (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)


The riverfront, Gloucester City




Independence Day Celebration - Fireworks Display


July 3, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)


Michael J. Santarpio Field at Jonas C. Morris Stadium at Cherry Hill High School West, Cherry Hill




Independence Day Celebration


July 4 (festivities begin at 10 a.m.)


Brooklawn




2025 Freedom Festival: The Spinners


July 4, end of the night (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Roland Traynor River Stage at Wiggins Park, Camden




Independence Day Parade/Fireworks


July 4, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Behind Woodland School, Barrington




Fourth of July Fireworks


July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)


Winslow Township High School and Middle School campuses, Cooper Folly Road, Winslow




Collingswood Fireworks


July 4,dusk


Collingswood High School stadium




Audubon Independence Day


July 5, 9 p.m. or dusk, thereabouts (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Audubon High School


Cape May


Independence Day Festival / Fireworks


July 3, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)


Along the Bayfront in North Cape May, Lower Township




July 4th in Avalon: Boat Parade, "American Soul", and Fireworks!


July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 3 p.m.)


Avalon Beach




Middle Township July 4th Festival and Fireworks


July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)


Goshen Sports Complex, Middle Township




Fourth of July Celebration


July 4, 9 p.m.


On the beach next to the Music Pier, Ocean City




Fourth of July Fireworks


July 4, 9:15 p.m.


50th Street Beach, Sea Isle City




July 4th Fireworks


July 4, 9:15 p.m.


Stone Harbor Recreation Field (view from the 81st Street Recreation Fields or from the beach)




Cape May Independence Day Fireworks


July 4, 9:30 p.m.


In front of Congress Hall (you can see them from along the beach at Convention Hall past Congress Hall Beach)




Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular on the Boardwalk


July 4, 10 p.m.


The Beach at Pine Avenue (the show is visible from almost anywhere on the island), Wildwood


Cumberland County


Lawrence Township Independence Day Fireworks


July 1, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Rider University




4th of July


July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Union Lake Park, City of Millville




2025 Giampietro Park 4th of July Concert and Fireworks


July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)


Vineland High School




Bridgeton's Independence Day Celebration


July 4, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 11 a.m.)


Alden Field in Bridgeton City Park


Essex County


Verona Fireworks


July 2, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)


Liberty Field




Family Fun & Fireworks at Municipal Stadium


July 3, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Belleville Municipal Stadium




Township of Nutley 4th of July Celebration


July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Nutley Park Oval




Independence Day Spectacular!


July 4 (doors open at 6 p.m.)


Paul Robeson Stadium, East Orange City




Livingston's 88th Annual 4th of July Celebration


July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 9 a.m.)


Livingston Oval




4th of July in Maplewood


July 4, 9 p.m. (park opens at 7:30 p.m.)


Memorial Park South, Maplewood




Independence Day Celebration (NOTE: Admission is only free for kids 5 & under and senior citizens. Admission is $1 for kids 6-17 years old and $2 for adults.)


July 4, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.)


Foley Field, Bloomfield


Gloucester County


Woodbury Fireworks Celebration


June 28, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)


Woodbury High School Stadium & Francis Avenue Fields




Fourth of July Celebration


June 28


Westville




The Township of Monroe Presents Fourth of July Celebration


July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)


Thompson Park, Monroe Township


Hudson County


4th of July Concert & Fireworks


July 4, 9 p.m. ish (festivities begin at 7:30 p.m.)


Bierteumpfel Park, Union




Jersey City Fireworks


July 4, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 12 p.m.)


Exchange Place @ Montgomery & Hudson




The Town of Kearny's Firework Celebration and Show


July 4, 9:10 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Veteran's Park


Hunterdon County


West Milford's Community Day & 4th of July Fireworks


June 28, after sunset (festivities all day, gates for fireworks open at 6:30 p.m.)


Field behind West Milford High School




Flemington's Annual July 3rd Fireworks Celebration


July 3, 9:15 p.m. at dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Reading-Fleming Intermediate School Fields (50 Court Street)


Mercer County


Independence Day Celebration! Car Show, Community Concert & Fireworks with the Hopewell Valley Veterans Association


June 28, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)


Woolsey Park, Hopewell




Independence Day Fireworks


July 3, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)


TCNJ Green Lane fields




East Windsor Recreation Fireworks Night


July 5 (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Etra Lake Park, East Windsor


Middlesex County


Sayreville's Independence Day Celebration


June 28, approximately 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)


Kennedy Park, Sayreville




Independence Day Celebration


July 1, 8:45 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Crossroads South Middle School, South Brunswick




Woodbridge Township Annual Independence Day Fireworks


July 3 (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)


Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park, Sewaren




Spark in the Park


July 3, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Maple Street Pavilion, Helmetta




Fireworks in the Park


July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Donaldson Park, Highland Park




Independence Day Fireworks - Carteret


July 3, around 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)


Carteret Waterfront Park, Carteret




Independence Day Celebration


July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Boyd Park, New Brunswick




2025 Fireworks Spectacular


July 3, 9:20 p.m. (festivities begin at 3:30 p.m.)


Sadowski Parkway, Perth Amboy




4th of July Fireworks Show


July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Kenny Armwood Stadium, Piscataway High School, Piscataway




Edison's 4th of July Fireworks Celebration


July 4, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)


Papaianni Parkvard, Edison


Monmouth County


Matawan Borough Independence Day Fireworks Celebration


June 28, 6:30 p.m.


Lake Lefferts Park, Ravine Drive




Aberdeen Independence Day Fireworks Celebration


July 1, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)


Veterans Memorial Park (Ocean Boulevard & Lakeshore Drive)




Independence Day Celebration


July 2, dusk (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)


Soldier Memorial Park, Howell




July 4th Celebration Parade, Beach Concert, Fireworks


July 3, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 5:15 p.m.)


Beachfront, Manasquan




Independence Day Fireworks 2025


July 3, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Veterans Park, 1776 Union Avenue, Hazlet (use Green Acres Drive entrance)




Union Beach Centennial Celebration


July 3, dusk (festivities begin at 4 p.m.) / July 5, end of evening (festivities begin at 9:30 p.m.)


Front Street, Union Beach




4th of July Fireworks


July 3 (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Freehold Raceway, Historic Downtown Freehold




Fourth of July Fireworks


July 3, after dark (festivities begin at 8 p.m.)


Main Beach, Sea Bright




Fireworks Concert


July 3, 8 p.m.


Bucks Mill Recreation Area, Colts Neck




Asbury Park Fireworks


July 3, 9 p.m.


Asbury Park Boardwalk




Fireworks at the Boardwalk


July 3, 9 p.m.


Keansburg Amusement Park




2025 Riverview Medical Center Foundation Family Fireworks


July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


DiPiero Residence, 810 Navesink River Road, Locust




Fireworks


July 3, 9:45 p.m.


Atlantic Highlands Marina




Oceanfest at Long Branch


July 4, at dark (festivities begin at 3 p.m.)


Long Branch Great Lawn & Promenade




WLB Fireworks!!


July 4, 9 p.m.


Franklin Lake, West Long Branch




4th of July Fireworks


July 5, 8 p.m.


Bradley Beach




Raising4 & Belmar Present the Independence Day Light Show & Fireworks


July 5, 8:45 p.m.


The lawn at Taylor Pavilion in Belmar




Monmouth Beach Party


July 5, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 3:30 p.m.)


Cochnewagan Lake, Monmouth Beach


Morris County


Pequannock Township Fireworks


June 27, dark (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)


Pequannock Township High School




Lake Hopatcong Fireworks


June 27, around 9 p.m.


Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club




Montville Township 4th of July Celebration


June 27, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m. June 25, 26 / 4:45 p.m. June 27)


Montville Township High School (in the Montville Library Parking Lot)




Chester Firemen's Carnival


June 27, 10 p.m. (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. June 24-28)


Chubb Park




6th Annual Fireworks Celebration


July 1 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)


Mosle Field, Mendham Township




Independence Day Fireworks Celebration


July 3, 6 p.m.


Hamilton Field, Dover




July 4th Concert and Fireworks


July 4


Parsippany Hills High School




Independence Day Parade & Fireworks


July 4


Chatham Township




Independence Day Fireworks


July 4 (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)


Gardner Field, Denville Township




July 4th Celebration


July 4, 9 p.m.


Emmett Field, Florham Park




49th Annual Freedom Festival


July 12, 9:45 (festivities begin at 6 p.m. July 10-12)


County College of Morris, Lot 1, 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph


Ocean County


4th of July Celebration


July 2 (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Joe Palaia Park, Township of Ocean




Surf City LBI 4th of July 2025


July 3, 9 p.m.


Barnegat Bay off 17th and 18th street




Lacey Fireworks Spectacular


July 3, 10 p.m. (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)


Rainier Vista Community Park




4th of July in Tuckerton


July 4, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 10 a.m.)


Over Pohatcong Lake (across from Stewart's & The Tuckerton Seapot)




Independence Day Fireworks


July 4, 9:30 p.m.


Jenkinson's Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Borough




July 4th Fireworks


July 4, 9:30 p.m.


Taylor Ave., Bay Village




Island Heights 4th of July Celebration


July 4


Island Heights




July 4th Fireworks


July 5, 9 p.m.


Beachwood Beach, Beachwood




Fireworks 2025


July 5 (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)


Barnegat High School




Borough of Lavallette Fireworks


July 6, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 8 p.m.)


Centennial Gardens and Gazebo Concert, Lavallette




Independence Day Fireworks


July 6, 9:30 p.m.


Boardwalk, Seaside Heights




City of Long Beach Fireworks


July 11, at dark


Anywhere along the boardwalk and beach front, Long Beach




Plumsted Township's Fireworks 2025


July 12, approximately 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)


The field behind New Egypt High School, Plumsted


Passaic County


Fireworks (Bloomingdale)


June 28, 6 p.m.


Walter T Bergen School, Bloomingdale




4th of July Independence Day Fireworks


July 3, 6 p.m.


Wayne Hills High School, Wayne




Annual Family Festival & July 4th Firework Celebration


July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m. on July 2, 3, 4 / 4 p.m. on July 5, 6)


Julaski Park (behind 100 Fourth Street)




2025 Clifton Independence Day Celebration


July 6, night (festivities begin at 12 p.m.)


Clifton Stadium


Salem County


Pilesgrove Fireworks (Woodstown-Pilesgrove)


July 4, dusk


Marlton Park, 123 Marlton Road, Pilesgrove


Somerset County


4th of July Food Trucks, Live Music, & Fireworks Show


June 26 (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Front lawn of Montgomery High School, Montgomery




Family Fun Day and Fireworks


June 28 (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)


Auten Road Intermediate School




2025 Independence Day Fireworks


July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Franklin Township Municipal Complex




Annual July 4th Fireworks (Somerset County)


July 4, 9:30 p.m. (gates open for picnics at 6 p.m.)


North Branch Park on Milltown Road in Bridgewater


Sussex County


Vernon Community Fireworks Day 2025


July 4


Mountain Creek Resort Great Lawn, Vernon


Union County


Fireworks (Scotch Plains)


June 28, dusk (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)


Shady Rest Country Clubhouse




Fireworks Display


June 29


David Brearley Middle/High School grounds, Kenilworth




Roselle Park's Independence Day Celebration


July 1, dusk (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)


Herm Shaw Field, Roselle Park




Fourth of July Celebration


July 2, dusk (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)


Nomahegan Park, Cranford




Independence Day Fireworks


July 3, 9 p.m.


Rahway River Park, Rahway




Independence Day Fireworks


July 4, 9 p.m.


Arthur L. Johnson High School, Clark




Downtown Fireworks (New Providence)


July 3, around 9 p.m.


Launched near South Street, visible from most locations within New Providence




4th of July Celebration


July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 2 p.m.)


Veteran's Memorial Waterfront Park, Elizabeth




America in Color: 4th of July Parade, Concert, & Fireworks


July 4, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 10 a.m.)


Cedarbrook Park, Plainfield




Summit's 78th Annual Fourth of July Celebration


July 4, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 12 p.m.)


Soldiers Memorial Field, 5 Myrtle Avenue, Summit




2025 Fourth of July Spectacular


July 4 (festivities begin at 7:30 p.m.)


Biertuempfel Park


Warren County


Blairstown Rotary Fireworks 2025


July 3, 9 p.m.


North Warren Regional High School, Blairstown


CONNECTICUT FIREWORKS


Fairfield


Danbury Town Park Fireworks


June 28, between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 1 p.m.)


Danbury Town Park




Stamford's 2025 Fireworks at Cummings Beach


July 2, shortly after 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Cummings Beach




Stratford's Annual Independence Day Fireworks display


July 2, sundown (approximately 9 p.m.)


Short Beach, Stratford




Independence Day Concert & Fireworks at Calf Pasture Beach


July 3, 9:50 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)


Calf Pasture Beach, Norwalk




Ridgefield Family Fireworks Celebration 2025


July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Ridgefield High School




Weston's Family 4th Celebration 2025 (NOTE: Admission is only free for kids 5 and under. Admission is $5, $20 per car for parking and admission. Cash only.)


July 4, 9:20 p.m. (festivities begin at 4:30 p.m.)


Weston Middle School Field




Independence Day Fireworks Displays (Greenwich)


July 5, dusk


Binney Park & Greenwich Point Park




Independence Day Fireworks


July 5, 9:15 p.m.


Jennings & Penfield Beaches, Fairfield




Darien Town Fireworks


July 11, approximately 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)


Darien High School (gates open on Noroton Avenue only)


Hartford


2025 WLFD Carnival and Fireworks


June 27, 9:15 p.m. (festivities on June 26, 27, 28)


Veterans Memorial Park, Windsor




2025 Great American Boom


July 4, approximately 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)


Willow Brook Park, New Britain




Hartford Bonanza 2025


July 5 (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)


Bushnell Park, Hartford




Manchester's Independence Day Celebration (James "Dutch" Fogarty Celebration 2025)


July 5, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 4:30 p.m.)


Grounds of CT State Community College Manchester




Enfield Fourth of July Town Celebration


July 13, 9:30 p.m. (festivities all day on July 11, 12, 13)


Town Green, Enfield


Litchfield


Light Up The Sky! Fireworks!


July 1


Litchfield High School




Cornwall 4th of July


July 4, after dark (festivities all day)


Rings Pond, Cornwall




4th of July Fireworks


July 4, 9 p.m.


Lake Waramaug, New Preston, Washington




Fourth of July Celebration & Fireworks


July 6, dusk / approximately 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)


Launched from Young's Field Rd. (Rail Road St., Patriot's Way (and parking lot) & Bank St. to be closed for street viewing)


Middlesex


The City of Middletown Fireworks Festival 2025


June 28, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)


Along the Connecticut River at Harbor Park, and on the front lawn of the City's Municipal Building at 245 DeKoven Drive


New Haven


Hamden 4th of July Independence Day Fireworks


June 27, 9:20 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Town Center Park, Hamden




East Haven's 24th Annual Fireworks & Beach Bash


June 28 (festivities begin at 12 p.m., evening festivities begin at 4 p.m.)


East Haven Town Beach




City of Meriden Independence Day Fireworks Celebration!


July 2, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.)


Hubbard Park, Meriden




2025 Fireworks Event (Madison)


July 2, 9:30 p.m.


A barge moored south of West Wharf, Madison




Derby Shelton Fireworks


July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Elizabeth Street near Main Street, Derby




Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular


July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)


Savin Rock Park, West Haven




Naugatuck Fireworks Festival


July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)


Church Street, Naugatuck




New Haven Fireworks 2025


July 4, 9 p.m.


Wilbur Cross High School, New Haven




Town of Orange Independence Day Concert & Fireworks


July 5, dusk (festivities begin at 3 p.m.)


Orange Fairgrounds, 525 Orange Center Road




Family Fun Day 4th of July Celebration


July 12 (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)


Pent Road Complex, Beacon Falls




Fireworks Display (Wallingford)


July 12, 9:15 p.m.


The Knoll across from Sheehan High School, Wallingford


New London


Norwich Harbor Fireworks


July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Howard T. Brown Park




Mashantucket Pequot Fireworks Extravaganza (part of Celebrate New London)


July 12, shortly after 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 2 p.m.)


Downtown New London




Fort Griswold Celebration on the Thames (Fireworks)


July 12, 9:20 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Fort Griswold, Groton


Tolland


Hebron Lions Fireworks


June 28, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)


Hebron Lions Fairgrounds, Hebron




Coventry Lake Fireworks


June 28 (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Patriots Park, Coventry




July in the Sky Fireworks Spectacular and Community Celebration


July 9, after 9:15 p.m. when the sky is dark enough (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)


Downtown Rockville (free) or Henry Park ($10 per car, $2 per walker, $15 for a Fun Zone wrist band), Vernon


Windham

Red, White & Blue Celebration
June 27, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)
Owen Bell Park - Rt. 101 at Rt. 12


Putnam's Fireworks Night
July 5, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)
Rotary Park, Putnam

