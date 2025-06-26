Independence Day fireworks displays in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Fireworks are a classic way to celebrate Independence Day, and the Tri-State area has no shortage of displays in 2025.

Below is a list of Fourth of July fireworks displays in New York City, New York state, New Jersey and Connecticut.

NOTE: All of these programs are at least partially free to attend. If only attendees younger than a certain age can attend for free, that has been noted. Otherwise, individual attendance at all events is free, though parking/attending in a car may not be free.

If your community is hosting fireworks but is not on this list, please fill out the form below.

NEW YORK CITY FIREWORKS

There are many different viewing locations for this year's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks display, beginning at 8 p.m. on July 4. The fireworks will be launched from the East River and Brooklyn Bridge in 2025.

Bronx

The Bronx Fireworks Extravaganza

June 26 (festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.)

Orchard Beach, Section 5

Manhattan

Fireworks & Fun

June 26 (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Randall's Island Park, East River Picnic Area

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks

July 4, 8 p.m.

East River and Brooklyn Bridge

One World Observatory 4th of July Fireworks

July 4, 8 p.m.

One World Observatory, 1 World Trade Center

Queens

41st Independence Day Celebration

June 26, sundown (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)

Astoria Park Lawn in Astoria Park, Astoria Pool Terrace

NEW YORK STATE FIREWORKS

Adirondacks

Hague 3rd of July Celebration

July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.)

Hague Town Park

Lake Placid's Set the Night to Music Fireworks Spectacular

July 4, 9:15 p.m.

Mirror Lake, Lake Placid

Fourth of July Celebrations (Downtown Plattsburgh)

July 4, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 12 p.m.)

Viewable from Downtown Plattsburgh, Harborside, Champlain Monument and The Plattsburgh City Beach

Live Music and Fireworks in Inlet

July 4, dusk

Over Fourth Lake, Inlet

Schroon Lake 4th of July Celebration: More Than Just a Parade!

July 4, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 9 a.m.)

Schroon Lake Town Beach

July 4th Fireworks in Lake George Village

July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Shepard Park, Canada Street

Grand Fireworks Display (Best 4th in the North Celebration)

July 4, 9:30 p.m./dusk (festivities all weekend)

Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park

Fourth of July Celebration (Old Forge)

July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)

Old Forge Lakefront

Independence Day Fireworks at Silver Bay

July 4

Hague Town Bach Park

Corinth Fourth of July

July 5, dusk

The bridge in the Village of Corinth

Town of Indian Lake Independence Day Celebration

July 5, dusk (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)

Town of Indian Lake, Rte / 28 Indian Lake

Capital Region

Scotia Independence Day Fireworks

June 27 (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)

Collins Park, Schenectady

4th on the Third

July 3, after the sun sets (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

Mabee Farm Historic Site, Rotterdam Junction, Schenectady

Independence Day Celebration

July 3, dus (festivities begin at 7:30 p.m.)

Lansing Park, City of Cohoes

Town of Clifton Park July 4th Celebration

July 4, end of event (festivities begin at 12 p.m.)

Clifton Common

Fireworks- by Sevenzocks Property Maintenance and Landscaping

July 4, 9 p.m.

Elm Avenue Park, Pool Complex, Delmar

Saratoga's 2025 All-American Celebration

July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)

City Center Parking Garage, Saratoga Springs

New York State's Fourth of July Celebration

July 4, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

Empire State Plaza, Albany

Catskills

Liberty 4th of July

July 4 (festivities begin at 10 a.m.)

Main Street, Liberty

Central NY

July 4th Extravaganza

July 4 (festivities all day)

Highland Park, Endicott, Binghamton

Red, White, and Brews

July 4, night (festivities begin at 11:30 a.m.)

Meier's Creek Brewing Company, Cazenovia

Springfield 4th of July Parade and Celebration

July 4, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 11:30 a.m.)

The beach at Glimmerglass State Park

Hamilton 4th of July Celebration

July 4, dusk

Colgate University, Madison County

2025 Oneonta Hometown Fourth of July Celebration

July 4, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 1 p.m.)

Neahwa Park, Oneonta, Cooperstown

FIREWORKS! Cortland County Independence Day Spectacular

July 5 (festivities begin at 2 p.m.)

Dwyer Memorial Park

July 4th Weekend

July 5, dusk

Little Lake Campground, Jefferson, Schoharie County

SOFA's Spectacular FIREWORKS Over The Bay! (part of Fair Haven 4th of July Celebration)

July 5, 10 p.m.

"The Bay" (presumably Little Sodus Bay), Fair Haven

Finger Lakes

Independence Day Celebration

June 28, 10 p.m.

Harris Whalen Park

Red, White, & Boom! With the RPO

July 2, 8 p.m.

CMAC, Canandaigua

Independence Day Celebration

July 3 (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

The Millponds, Village of Monroe

Village of Albion Independence Day Celebration

July 3, 9:45 p.m. (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)

Bullard Park, Albion

Conesus Lake Annual "Ring of Fire"

July 3, 10 p.m.

Conesus Lake (Public viewing is best at Vitale Park at the north end of Conesus Lake or Long Point Park off of West Lake Road on Conesus Lake. Other outdoor viewing spots include Galene and the Beachcomber)

Silver Lake Ring of Fire & Fireworks

July 3, 10 p.m. (festivities begin at 9:30 p.m.)

The Club at Silver Lake

Hornell 4th of July Festival & Fireworks

July 4 (festivities begin at 1 p.m.)

Veterans Memorial Park at James Street, Hornell

Watkins Glen Fireworks over Seneca Lake

July 4, 8:30 p.m. (or when it's dark enough for the sky to shine)

Seneca Lake, Watkins Glen

DJ ha-MEEN: 4th of July @ Clute Park

July 4, around 9:45 p.m.

Clute Park, Watkins Glen

Lyndonville Lions Club 51st Annual July 4th Celebration

July 4 (festivities begin at 12 p.m.)

Behind the Lyndonville school

July 4th Fireworks and Live Music at Veterans Memorial Park

July 4, 4 p.m. (fireworks at 9:45 p.m.)

Veterans Memorial Park, Rochester

July 4th Fireworks Display Presented by Corning Lions Club

July 4, 9:45 p.m.

The Chemung River near the Pedestrian Bridge and Riverfront Park, Corning's Gaffer District

Branchport 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 10 p.m.

Branchport/Keuka Park Fire Department

July 4th Fireworks

July 4, 10 p.m.

Broad Street Bridge & Court Street Bridge, Rochester

Long Island

4th of July Fireworks

July 4, 9:15 p.m.

Morgan Memorial Park

Fireworks July 4th Spectacular at Jones Beach

July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Jones Beach State Park, Central Mall

Mid-Hudson

4th of July Independence Day Celebration

July 3, around 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.)

Parking available at PV Town Park & PVES - shuttle available, Putnam Valley

7th Annual Independence Day Celebration

July 3, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Downton Pearl River, (Town Hall)

July 4th Fireworks

July 4, after dark (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

Pierson Park, Tarrytown

Liberty & Libations 1776 Fest

July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 11 a.m.)

Echo Fields, Westtown

Army 250 Birthday Celebration

July 4 (festivities begin at 7:30 p.m.)

Trophy Point at West Point

Poughkeepsie 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Walkway Over the Hudson

Spark the Sound: July 4th Fireworks

July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Davenport Park

Independence Day Fireworks!

July 4, 10 p.m.

Memorial Park, Nyack

Annual Pearl River Fourth of July Celebration

July 4

Central Avenue Field, Pearl River

Food, Fire, & Fun: Independence Day Fireworks & Food Truck Festival

July 5, end of night, around 10 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

L Vern Allen Park, Washingtonville

Fireworks (Spring Valley)

July 7, 10 p.m.

1 Veterans Drive, Spring Valley

Thousand Islands Seaway

4th of July Fireworks (The Bay / Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce)

July 4, dusk (approximately 9:45 p.m.)

Alexandria Bay, shot off over Boldt Castle

Western NY

Annual Firework Display & Live Music at Ellicottville Distillery

July 3, around 10 p.m. (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)

Ellicottville Distillery

Fireworks - Tarp Skunks Game

July 3, 9 p.m.

Russell E. Diethrick Jr. Park, Jamestown

4th of July Celebration in Findley Lake

July 4, dusk

West Main Street, Findley Lake

Lakewood July 4th Summerfest & Fireworks

July 4, dusk

Chautauqua Avenue

Chautauqua County 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 10 p.m. (festivities begin at 9 a.m.)

Lakeside Park, Mayville

Dunkirk Fourth of July Celebration, Starfire Corporation Fireworks Display

July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Dunkirk Memorial Park, Dunkirk

4th of July Fireworks in Bemus Point

July 4, 10 p.m.

13 Alburtus Ave., Bemus Point

Wanakah Country Club fireworks

July 4, 10 p.m.

5161 Lakeshore Road

Fireworks at Weeden Park (presented by Randolph Peaches & Cream Crew & sponsors)

July 5, dusk (festivities begin at 9 p.m.)

Peaches & Cream, Weeden Park, Randolph

NEW JERSEY FIREWORKS

Atlantic County

North Beach Fireworks

June 27, 9 p.m.

North Beach, Atlantic City (viewing locations include: Steel Pier, Resorts Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Showboat Resort, and Ocean Casino Resort)

Independence Day Concert & Fireworks

July 1, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Veterans Park - Kuser Road Entrance, Hamilton

53rd Annual Ventnor Mile Run

July 3, dusk (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)

New Haven/Boardwalk, Ventnor

July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

July 4, 9 p.m.

Beach, Huntington Avenue, Margate

Independence Day Fire Works Celebration

July 5, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)

Weymouth Township Municipal Field

Bergen County

Edgewater Independence Day Fireworks

June 26, approximately 9:20 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Veterans Field, Edgewater

The Fair Lawn Fireworks Show

June 26, 7 p.m.

Memorial Park - Berdan Avenue and 1st Street, Fair Lawn

Fireworks

June 28, 7 p.m.

Memorial Park, Rutherford

Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks Show

June 30 (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

The Little League Fields, 255 Riverside Avenue, Lyndhurst

The Lions Club of Hasbrouck Heights Fireworks Extravaganza

June 30, 7 p.m.

Depken Field, Hasbrouck Heights

Independence Day Celebration - Fireworks at Finch Park

July 3

Finch Park, Ramsey

Borough of Oradell Independence Day Celebrations

July 3, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)

Memorial Field, Oradell

Maywood Fireworks Celebration

July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)

Memorial Park, Maywood

Ridgewood 4th of July Celebration

July 4, gates close at 9 p.m., fireworks soon after (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Veterans Field, Ridgewood

Independence Day Fireworks

July 4, 7:30 p.m.

Crestwood Lake, Allendale

Bergen County's Star-Spangled Spectacular

July 4, around or after 8 p.m. (festivities begin at 2:30 p.m.)

Overpeck County Park

The City of Hackensack 4th of July!

July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 10 a.m.)

Foshini Park, Hackensack

Tenafly's Annual Independence Day Fireworks Celebration

July 5, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 7:30 p.m.)

Behind Tenafly High School

Food Truck Festival & Fireworks Show (Paramus 4th of July)

July 6, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Cliff Gennarelli Sports Complex

The Infernos Salute to America

July 10, dusk (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)

The Bandshell at Ramapo College of New Jersey

Burlington County

Township of Maple Shade Independence Day Parade & Fireworks

June 28, dusk (festivities begin at 12 p.m.)

Maple Shade High School

Medford Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks

July 2, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Freedom Park 86 Union Street, Medford

Hanover Township Patriotic Celebration

July 2, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Hanover Township Community Center

Mount Holly Independence Day Celebration

July 3, sundown (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

Iron Works Park

4th of July Celebration, Emergency Services Night, & Fireworks

July 3 (festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.)

Laurel Acres Park, Mt. Laurel

Fireworks at the Park

July 3, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 4:30 p.m.)

Joseph Lawrence Park, Bordentown

Fourth of July Fireworks at Savich Field

July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Savich Field, Evesham

4th of JULY PARADE & FIREWORKS

July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)

Washington Township High School

Florence Township Patriotic Celebration Day

July 12, evening (evening festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

Florence Township Municipal Complex

Southampton Township Fireworks Festival

July 12, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Red Lion Recreation Park, Southampton

Camden County

2025 Foodtrucks & Fireworks

June 28 (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

The riverfront, Gloucester City

Independence Day Celebration - Fireworks Display

July 3, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)

Michael J. Santarpio Field at Jonas C. Morris Stadium at Cherry Hill High School West, Cherry Hill

Independence Day Celebration

July 4 (festivities begin at 10 a.m.)

Brooklawn

2025 Freedom Festival: The Spinners

July 4, end of the night (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Roland Traynor River Stage at Wiggins Park, Camden

Independence Day Parade/Fireworks

July 4, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Behind Woodland School, Barrington

Fourth of July Fireworks

July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)

Winslow Township High School and Middle School campuses, Cooper Folly Road, Winslow

Collingswood Fireworks

July 4,dusk

Collingswood High School stadium

Audubon Independence Day

July 5, 9 p.m. or dusk, thereabouts (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Audubon High School

Cape May

Independence Day Festival / Fireworks

July 3, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

Along the Bayfront in North Cape May, Lower Township

July 4th in Avalon: Boat Parade, "American Soul", and Fireworks!

July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 3 p.m.)

Avalon Beach

Middle Township July 4th Festival and Fireworks

July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

Goshen Sports Complex, Middle Township

Fourth of July Celebration

July 4, 9 p.m.

On the beach next to the Music Pier, Ocean City

Fourth of July Fireworks

July 4, 9:15 p.m.

50th Street Beach, Sea Isle City

July 4th Fireworks

July 4, 9:15 p.m.

Stone Harbor Recreation Field (view from the 81st Street Recreation Fields or from the beach)

Cape May Independence Day Fireworks

July 4, 9:30 p.m.

In front of Congress Hall (you can see them from along the beach at Convention Hall past Congress Hall Beach)

Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular on the Boardwalk

July 4, 10 p.m.

The Beach at Pine Avenue (the show is visible from almost anywhere on the island), Wildwood

Cumberland County

Lawrence Township Independence Day Fireworks

July 1, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Rider University

4th of July

July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Union Lake Park, City of Millville

2025 Giampietro Park 4th of July Concert and Fireworks

July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)

Vineland High School

Bridgeton's Independence Day Celebration

July 4, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 11 a.m.)

Alden Field in Bridgeton City Park

Essex County

Verona Fireworks

July 2, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)

Liberty Field

Family Fun & Fireworks at Municipal Stadium

July 3, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Belleville Municipal Stadium

Township of Nutley 4th of July Celebration

July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Nutley Park Oval

Independence Day Spectacular!

July 4 (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Paul Robeson Stadium, East Orange City

Livingston's 88th Annual 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 9 a.m.)

Livingston Oval

4th of July in Maplewood

July 4, 9 p.m. (park opens at 7:30 p.m.)

Memorial Park South, Maplewood

Independence Day Celebration (NOTE: Admission is only free for kids 5 & under and senior citizens. Admission is $1 for kids 6-17 years old and $2 for adults.)

July 4, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.)

Foley Field, Bloomfield

Gloucester County

Woodbury Fireworks Celebration

June 28, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

Woodbury High School Stadium & Francis Avenue Fields

Fourth of July Celebration

June 28

Westville

The Township of Monroe Presents Fourth of July Celebration

July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

Thompson Park, Monroe Township

Hudson County

4th of July Concert & Fireworks

July 4, 9 p.m. ish (festivities begin at 7:30 p.m.)

Bierteumpfel Park, Union

Jersey City Fireworks

July 4, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 12 p.m.)

Exchange Place @ Montgomery & Hudson

The Town of Kearny's Firework Celebration and Show

July 4, 9:10 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Veteran's Park

Hunterdon County

West Milford's Community Day & 4th of July Fireworks

June 28, after sunset (festivities all day, gates for fireworks open at 6:30 p.m.)

Field behind West Milford High School

Flemington's Annual July 3rd Fireworks Celebration

July 3, 9:15 p.m. at dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Reading-Fleming Intermediate School Fields (50 Court Street)

Mercer County

Independence Day Celebration! Car Show, Community Concert & Fireworks with the Hopewell Valley Veterans Association

June 28, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)

Woolsey Park, Hopewell

Independence Day Fireworks

July 3, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)

TCNJ Green Lane fields

East Windsor Recreation Fireworks Night

July 5 (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Etra Lake Park, East Windsor

Middlesex County

Sayreville's Independence Day Celebration

June 28, approximately 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)

Kennedy Park, Sayreville

Independence Day Celebration

July 1, 8:45 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Crossroads South Middle School, South Brunswick

Woodbridge Township Annual Independence Day Fireworks

July 3 (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)

Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park, Sewaren

Spark in the Park

July 3, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Maple Street Pavilion, Helmetta

Fireworks in the Park

July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Donaldson Park, Highland Park

Independence Day Fireworks - Carteret

July 3, around 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)

Carteret Waterfront Park, Carteret

Independence Day Celebration

July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Boyd Park, New Brunswick

2025 Fireworks Spectacular

July 3, 9:20 p.m. (festivities begin at 3:30 p.m.)

Sadowski Parkway, Perth Amboy

4th of July Fireworks Show

July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Kenny Armwood Stadium, Piscataway High School, Piscataway

Edison's 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

July 4, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

Papaianni Parkvard, Edison

Monmouth County

Matawan Borough Independence Day Fireworks Celebration

June 28, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Lefferts Park, Ravine Drive

Aberdeen Independence Day Fireworks Celebration

July 1, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

Veterans Memorial Park (Ocean Boulevard & Lakeshore Drive)

Independence Day Celebration

July 2, dusk (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

Soldier Memorial Park, Howell

July 4th Celebration Parade, Beach Concert, Fireworks

July 3, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 5:15 p.m.)

Beachfront, Manasquan

Independence Day Fireworks 2025

July 3, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Veterans Park, 1776 Union Avenue, Hazlet (use Green Acres Drive entrance)

Union Beach Centennial Celebration

July 3, dusk (festivities begin at 4 p.m.) / July 5, end of evening (festivities begin at 9:30 p.m.)

Front Street, Union Beach

4th of July Fireworks

July 3 (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Freehold Raceway, Historic Downtown Freehold

Fourth of July Fireworks

July 3, after dark (festivities begin at 8 p.m.)

Main Beach, Sea Bright

Fireworks Concert

July 3, 8 p.m.

Bucks Mill Recreation Area, Colts Neck

Asbury Park Fireworks

July 3, 9 p.m.

Asbury Park Boardwalk

Fireworks at the Boardwalk

July 3, 9 p.m.

Keansburg Amusement Park

2025 Riverview Medical Center Foundation Family Fireworks

July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

DiPiero Residence, 810 Navesink River Road, Locust

Fireworks

July 3, 9:45 p.m.

Atlantic Highlands Marina

Oceanfest at Long Branch

July 4, at dark (festivities begin at 3 p.m.)

Long Branch Great Lawn & Promenade

WLB Fireworks!!

July 4, 9 p.m.

Franklin Lake, West Long Branch

4th of July Fireworks

July 5, 8 p.m.

Bradley Beach

Raising4 & Belmar Present the Independence Day Light Show & Fireworks

July 5, 8:45 p.m.

The lawn at Taylor Pavilion in Belmar

Monmouth Beach Party

July 5, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 3:30 p.m.)

Cochnewagan Lake, Monmouth Beach

Morris County

Pequannock Township Fireworks

June 27, dark (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)

Pequannock Township High School

Lake Hopatcong Fireworks

June 27, around 9 p.m.

Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club

Montville Township 4th of July Celebration

June 27, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m. June 25, 26 / 4:45 p.m. June 27)

Montville Township High School (in the Montville Library Parking Lot)

Chester Firemen's Carnival

June 27, 10 p.m. (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. June 24-28)

Chubb Park

6th Annual Fireworks Celebration

July 1 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)

Mosle Field, Mendham Township

Independence Day Fireworks Celebration

July 3, 6 p.m.

Hamilton Field, Dover

July 4th Concert and Fireworks

July 4

Parsippany Hills High School

Independence Day Parade & Fireworks

July 4

Chatham Township

Independence Day Fireworks

July 4 (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)

Gardner Field, Denville Township

July 4th Celebration

July 4, 9 p.m.

Emmett Field, Florham Park

49th Annual Freedom Festival

July 12, 9:45 (festivities begin at 6 p.m. July 10-12)

County College of Morris, Lot 1, 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph

Ocean County

4th of July Celebration

July 2 (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Joe Palaia Park, Township of Ocean

Surf City LBI 4th of July 2025

July 3, 9 p.m.

Barnegat Bay off 17th and 18th street

Lacey Fireworks Spectacular

July 3, 10 p.m. (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)

Rainier Vista Community Park

4th of July in Tuckerton

July 4, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 10 a.m.)

Over Pohatcong Lake (across from Stewart's & The Tuckerton Seapot)

Independence Day Fireworks

July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Jenkinson's Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Borough

July 4th Fireworks

July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Taylor Ave., Bay Village

Island Heights 4th of July Celebration

July 4

Island Heights

July 4th Fireworks

July 5, 9 p.m.

Beachwood Beach, Beachwood

Fireworks 2025

July 5 (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

Barnegat High School

Borough of Lavallette Fireworks

July 6, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 8 p.m.)

Centennial Gardens and Gazebo Concert, Lavallette

Independence Day Fireworks

July 6, 9:30 p.m.

Boardwalk, Seaside Heights

City of Long Beach Fireworks

July 11, at dark

Anywhere along the boardwalk and beach front, Long Beach

Plumsted Township's Fireworks 2025

July 12, approximately 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

The field behind New Egypt High School, Plumsted

Passaic County

Fireworks (Bloomingdale)

June 28, 6 p.m.

Walter T Bergen School, Bloomingdale

4th of July Independence Day Fireworks

July 3, 6 p.m.

Wayne Hills High School, Wayne

Annual Family Festival & July 4th Firework Celebration

July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m. on July 2, 3, 4 / 4 p.m. on July 5, 6)

Julaski Park (behind 100 Fourth Street)

2025 Clifton Independence Day Celebration

July 6, night (festivities begin at 12 p.m.)

Clifton Stadium

Salem County

Pilesgrove Fireworks (Woodstown-Pilesgrove)

July 4, dusk

Marlton Park, 123 Marlton Road, Pilesgrove

Somerset County

4th of July Food Trucks, Live Music, & Fireworks Show

June 26 (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Front lawn of Montgomery High School, Montgomery

Family Fun Day and Fireworks

June 28 (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

Auten Road Intermediate School

2025 Independence Day Fireworks

July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Franklin Township Municipal Complex

Annual July 4th Fireworks (Somerset County)

July 4, 9:30 p.m. (gates open for picnics at 6 p.m.)

North Branch Park on Milltown Road in Bridgewater

Sussex County

Vernon Community Fireworks Day 2025

July 4

Mountain Creek Resort Great Lawn, Vernon

Union County

Fireworks (Scotch Plains)

June 28, dusk (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)

Shady Rest Country Clubhouse

Fireworks Display

June 29

David Brearley Middle/High School grounds, Kenilworth

Roselle Park's Independence Day Celebration

July 1, dusk (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

Herm Shaw Field, Roselle Park

Fourth of July Celebration

July 2, dusk (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

Nomahegan Park, Cranford

Independence Day Fireworks

July 3, 9 p.m.

Rahway River Park, Rahway

Independence Day Fireworks

July 4, 9 p.m.

Arthur L. Johnson High School, Clark

Downtown Fireworks (New Providence)

July 3, around 9 p.m.

Launched near South Street, visible from most locations within New Providence

4th of July Celebration

July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 2 p.m.)

Veteran's Memorial Waterfront Park, Elizabeth

America in Color: 4th of July Parade, Concert, & Fireworks

July 4, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 10 a.m.)

Cedarbrook Park, Plainfield

Summit's 78th Annual Fourth of July Celebration

July 4, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 12 p.m.)

Soldiers Memorial Field, 5 Myrtle Avenue, Summit

2025 Fourth of July Spectacular

July 4 (festivities begin at 7:30 p.m.)

Biertuempfel Park

Warren County

Blairstown Rotary Fireworks 2025

July 3, 9 p.m.

North Warren Regional High School, Blairstown

CONNECTICUT FIREWORKS

Fairfield

Danbury Town Park Fireworks

June 28, between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 1 p.m.)

Danbury Town Park

Stamford's 2025 Fireworks at Cummings Beach

July 2, shortly after 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Cummings Beach

Stratford's Annual Independence Day Fireworks display

July 2, sundown (approximately 9 p.m.)

Short Beach, Stratford

Independence Day Concert & Fireworks at Calf Pasture Beach

July 3, 9:50 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

Calf Pasture Beach, Norwalk

Ridgefield Family Fireworks Celebration 2025

July 4, dusk (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Ridgefield High School

Weston's Family 4th Celebration 2025 (NOTE: Admission is only free for kids 5 and under. Admission is $5, $20 per car for parking and admission. Cash only.)

July 4, 9:20 p.m. (festivities begin at 4:30 p.m.)

Weston Middle School Field

Independence Day Fireworks Displays (Greenwich)

July 5, dusk

Binney Park & Greenwich Point Park

Independence Day Fireworks

July 5, 9:15 p.m.

Jennings & Penfield Beaches, Fairfield

Darien Town Fireworks

July 11, approximately 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)

Darien High School (gates open on Noroton Avenue only)

Hartford

2025 WLFD Carnival and Fireworks

June 27, 9:15 p.m. (festivities on June 26, 27, 28)

Veterans Memorial Park, Windsor

2025 Great American Boom

July 4, approximately 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

Willow Brook Park, New Britain

Hartford Bonanza 2025

July 5 (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)

Bushnell Park, Hartford

Manchester's Independence Day Celebration (James "Dutch" Fogarty Celebration 2025)

July 5, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 4:30 p.m.)

Grounds of CT State Community College Manchester

Enfield Fourth of July Town Celebration

July 13, 9:30 p.m. (festivities all day on July 11, 12, 13)

Town Green, Enfield

Litchfield

Light Up The Sky! Fireworks!

July 1

Litchfield High School

Cornwall 4th of July

July 4, after dark (festivities all day)

Rings Pond, Cornwall

4th of July Fireworks

July 4, 9 p.m.

Lake Waramaug, New Preston, Washington

Fourth of July Celebration & Fireworks

July 6, dusk / approximately 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

Launched from Young's Field Rd. (Rail Road St., Patriot's Way (and parking lot) & Bank St. to be closed for street viewing)

Middlesex

The City of Middletown Fireworks Festival 2025

June 28, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

Along the Connecticut River at Harbor Park, and on the front lawn of the City's Municipal Building at 245 DeKoven Drive

New Haven

Hamden 4th of July Independence Day Fireworks

June 27, 9:20 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Town Center Park, Hamden

East Haven's 24th Annual Fireworks & Beach Bash

June 28 (festivities begin at 12 p.m., evening festivities begin at 4 p.m.)

East Haven Town Beach

City of Meriden Independence Day Fireworks Celebration!

July 2, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.)

Hubbard Park, Meriden

2025 Fireworks Event (Madison)

July 2, 9:30 p.m.

A barge moored south of West Wharf, Madison

Derby Shelton Fireworks

July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Elizabeth Street near Main Street, Derby

Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular

July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)

Savin Rock Park, West Haven

Naugatuck Fireworks Festival

July 4, 9 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

Church Street, Naugatuck

New Haven Fireworks 2025

July 4, 9 p.m.

Wilbur Cross High School, New Haven

Town of Orange Independence Day Concert & Fireworks

July 5, dusk (festivities begin at 3 p.m.)

Orange Fairgrounds, 525 Orange Center Road

Family Fun Day 4th of July Celebration

July 12 (festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.)

Pent Road Complex, Beacon Falls

Fireworks Display (Wallingford)

July 12, 9:15 p.m.

The Knoll across from Sheehan High School, Wallingford

New London

Norwich Harbor Fireworks

July 3, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Howard T. Brown Park

Mashantucket Pequot Fireworks Extravaganza (part of Celebrate New London)

July 12, shortly after 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 2 p.m.)

Downtown New London

Fort Griswold Celebration on the Thames (Fireworks)

July 12, 9:20 p.m. (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Fort Griswold, Groton

Tolland

Hebron Lions Fireworks

June 28, 9:30 p.m. (festivities begin at 4 p.m.)

Hebron Lions Fairgrounds, Hebron

Coventry Lake Fireworks

June 28 (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Patriots Park, Coventry

July in the Sky Fireworks Spectacular and Community Celebration

July 9, after 9:15 p.m. when the sky is dark enough (festivities begin at 6 p.m.)

Downtown Rockville (free) or Henry Park ($10 per car, $2 per walker, $15 for a Fun Zone wrist band), Vernon

Windham

Red, White & Blue Celebration

June 27, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

Owen Bell Park - Rt. 101 at Rt. 12





Putnam's Fireworks Night

July 5, 9:15 p.m. (festivities begin at 7 p.m.)

Rotary Park, Putnam

