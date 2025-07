The fireworks will be fired from four barges on the lower East River and the pyrotechnics will reach 1,000 feet (305 meters).

What to know about Macy's 2025 fireworks in New York City

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- The 49th edition of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show will fire more than 80,000 shells in 30 vibrant colors and offer state-of-the-art projection mapping on the Brooklyn Bridge.

The 25-minute fireworks show will be set to a musical score produced by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and James Poyser. The celebration will be hosted by Ariana DeBose, a Broadway veteran who has hosted the Tony Awards three times.

The fireworks will be fired from four barges on the lower East River and the pyrotechnics will reach 1,000 feet (305 meters). The light show will also celebrate the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

"We light the sky and create tradition, bringing millions across the country together for shared experience and memory," Will Coss, Macy's 4th of July Fireworks executive producer, said in a statement.

Look for fireworks in the shape of crown jellyfish, atomic rings, yellow and green sunbursts and strobing lemon cascades.

The fireworks last launched from the Brooklyn Bridge in 2019.

The best views are from the East Side and Long Island City.

Public viewing will be available from any area with an unobstructed view of the sky above the Lower East River. You can check out a map on Macy's website to find the best public viewing locations.

People are urged to use mass transit if heading into the city. Visitr www.MTA.info to plan your trip.

NYC Street Closures due to fireworks

The following streets in Manhattan and Brooklyn will be under a Special Event Construction Embargo by DOT

through Saturday, July 5th at 6:00 a.m. On July 4th, there will also be street closures at the discretion of the NYPD.

Manhattan:

Area bounded by Grand Street on the North; Catherine Street/Slip on the South; South Street/FDR Drive

on the East; East Broadway on the West (All Inclusive)

FDR Drive between Brooklyn Battery Underpass and Delancey Street (including exit/entrance ramps)

Montgomery Street between FDR and Grand Street

Allen Street between Canal Street and Division Street/Pike Street

Pike Street between Division Street and Canal Street

Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place between Pearl Street and South Street

Frankfort Street between Gold Street and Pearl Street

Dover Street between Pearl Street and South Street

Peck Slip between Pearl Street and South Street

Beekman Street between Pearl Street and South Street

Fulton Street between Gold Street and Pearl Street

John Street between Water Street and South Street

Maiden Lane between Water Street and South Street

Wall Street between Water Street and South Street

Gouverneur Lane between Water Street and South Street

Old Slip between Water Street and South Street

Broad Street between Water Street and South Street

Whitehall Street between Water Street and South Street

State Street between Water Street/Whitehall Street and Battery Place

West Street between Battery Place and West Thames Street

Gold Street between Fulton Street and Frankfort Street

Pearl Street between Fulton Street and St. James Place

St. James Place between Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place and Oliver Street

Water Street between State Street/Whitehall Street and Pearl Street

Water Street between Beekman Street and Dover Street

Front Street between Old Slip and John Street

Front Street between Beekman Street and Dover Street

Battery Place between State Street/Broadway and West Street

South Street between Whitehall Street and Jackson Street

Manhattan Bridge

Brooklyn:

Brooklyn Bridge

John Street between Jay Street and Adams Street

Plymouth Street between Pearl Street and Main Street

Water Street between Adams Street and Old Fulton Street

Front Street between Jay Street and Old Fulton Street

York Street between Jay Street and Front Street

Tillary Street between Prince Street and Cadman Plaza West

Joralemon Street between Furman Street and Adams Street

Atlantic Avenue between Furman Street and Flatbush Avenue

Degraw Street between Columbia Street and Van Brunt Street

Summit Street between Van Brunt Street and Imlay Street

Pioneer Street between Van Brunt Street and Conover Street

King Street between Van Brunt Street and Ferris Street

Sullivan Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

Wolcott Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

Dikeman Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End/Ferris Street

Coffey Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

Van Dyke Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

Beard Street between Van Brunt Street and Conover Street

Reed Street between Van Brunt Street and Conover Street

Jay Street between York Street and Dead End

Pearl Street between York Street and John Street

Adams Street between York Street and John Street

Washington Street between York Street and Dead End/Plymouth Street

Main Street between Front Street and Plymouth Street

Old Fulton Street between Cadman Plaza West and Furman Street

Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

Hicks Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

Henry Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

Cadman Plaza West between and Old Fulton Street and Joralemon Street

Adams Street between Brooklyn Bridge/Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard and Joralemon Street/Fulton Street

Flatbush Avenue/Flatbush Avenue Extension between Manhattan Bridge and Atlantic Avenue

Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and Degraw Street

Van Brunt Street between Degraw Street and Dead End

Imlay Street between Summit Street and Pioneer Street

Conover Street between Pioneer Street and Dead End

Ferris Street between King Street and Van Dyke Street

Spectators gather along Williamsburg's waterfront on the East River above Manhattan's skyline, Monday, July 4, 2022. AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

