Tri-State residents mark Independence Day in cities, towns, beaches, boardwalks under sunny skies

Macus Solis has more on the Independence Day Parade in Ridgefield Park.

RIDGEFIELD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- From cities and towns to beaches and boardwalks, residents across the Tri-State area marked the July 4th holiday under sunny skies.

The spirit of Independence Day was alive and well in Ridgefield Park, Bergen County.

That's where young patriots took to the streets in their finest star-spangled outfits, sporting red, white, and blue from head to toe.

The Baby and Youth Parade preceded the main parade, which was founded in 1894.

It is the longest running parade in New Jersey and one of the oldest in the nation, featuring bands, floats and more.

Meantime hundreds of thousands of people were expected to enjoy the sun, sand and fireworks displays from Long Island to the Jersey shore.

At Jones Beach, authorities were using drones to protect swimmers from dangerous rip currents this weekend and also monitor for possible shark sightings.

Heightened security is in place, including surveillance cameras, trucks blocking off certain areas and cement blocks along the boardwalk.

Janice Yu reports from Asbury Park.

