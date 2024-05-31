June Best Bets: Father's Day, grad gifts, sales, discounts and more

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday marks the first day of June which is the signal that summer is on the horizon and the deals are sizzling just in time for grads and dads with Father's Day coming up on June 16.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has the best bets with ways to hack the discounts and save even more.

Get something for yourself and take advantage of the discounts -- beginning with doughnuts.

If you're looking for some really "sweet" deals, next Friday is National Donut Day and many of your favorite doughnut chains will offer great promos or even free doughnuts with the purchase of a coffee or another beverage.

Now onto Best Buys for June and Father's Day as Memorial Day's prices and sales have extended.

Wayfair has all sorts of affordable gifts starting at $11.99

If your guy is a golfer, Callaway Golf and other brands are discounting golf sets with free shipping. And check out Dick's Sporting Goods too for golf shirts, shorts and clubs.

Amazon says you can save up to 50% including half off gadgets for dad, home security, speakers, great tech deals, TVs, tablets, small appliances and more all month.

Target is zeroing in on dads and grads, with discounts on coolers, camping gear, tents and portable grills. You can check the app for curated gifts for any budget.

Keep in mind when shopping in a store that has a website, there's a great hack to save money.

Don't forget not just to price match within the brand itself, but use an app to compare prices at different stores. Shop Savvy is an app that will let you scan a bar code and see if someone nearby is offering discounts.

Because if you show a manager another store's price, they won't just price match it, they will price beat it.

And if your loved one doesn't want a gift, try taking them out to dinner. Some restaurants offer deals if you plan ahead.

Applebee's, Benihana, California Pizza Kitchen, Chili's, Fleming's, Red Lobster, Buffalo Wild Wings are offering bonus credits if you purchase a gift card on their website.

So go to the apps or the websites and click your way to cash in the form of e-bonuses, coupon cards and promos codes.

And if you need ideas for a grad party for a graduate you don't really know, Groupon is a great place to start.

They already have a bunch of deals in a section on their site to score great prices on experiences like a spa day, a massage, or even tickets to concerts, events and sports games.

If you want a gift card which is a great go-to when you have no idea what to get, don't pay full price. Go to to a website like Gift Card Granny where you can buy a card someone else didn't want for less.

A lot of people don't know know you can buy a $100 gift card for $80 or $90 and you can swap a gift card collecting dust.

And there are a few things you do not want to buy yet like laptops or computers -- wait for Back to School or Black Friday.

