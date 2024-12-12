Justice Department finds multiple civil rights violations against Mount Vernon police

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Department of Justice on Thursday announced the Mount Vernon police department engaged in conduct that violated people's civil rights.

The DOJ's three-year investigation found Mount Vernon officers used excessive force in numerous ways, including by unnecessarily escalating minor encounters and by overusing tasers and closed-fist strikes against individuals already on the ground.

Federal investigators also uncovered officers conducted unlawful strip searches and body cavity searches of individuals until at least 2023 and made arrests without probable cause.

"While officials have undertaken preliminary actions to address some areas of concern, the city and police department must institute comprehensive measures that will fully and finally bring an end to these unconstitutional practices," said Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.

Investigators acknowledged serious concerns with the department's practices regarding vehicle stops, evidence collection and discriminatory policing.

"We will work collaboratively with the DOJ to address findings, areas of concern, build upon our reform efforts, and work diligently to ensure a world-class police department that is responsive to and trusted by our community." added Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard. "We have never run from this issue."

The Mount Vernon PD says they've implemented a number of changes since the investigation. They are working with the city to equip all officers with body-worn cameras and less-lethal weapons.

Progress has also been made in connection with strip and cavity searches, including by revising its policy and offering training on it.

