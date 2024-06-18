Justin Timberlake arrested on DWI charge in the Hamptons

SAG HARBOR (WABC) -- Singer Justin Timberlake was arrested in the Hamptons on Long Island overnight after allegedly driving drunk.

Police charged the 43-year-old with driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor. He was cited for running a stop sign and swerving into a lane of oncoming traffic just after 12:30 a.m.

Timberlake was held overnight and arraigned at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on Tuesday morning. He was released on his own recognizance.

Authorities said they saw Timberlake driving a 2025 BMW on Madison Street when he failed to stop and failed to maintain his lane of travel. When police pulled him over they said Timberlake "was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition."

According to the criminal complaint, police determined Timberlake was driving drunk, had bloodshot, glassy eyes and "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" emanating from his breath. He also had slowed speech, was unsteady on his feet and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, the complaint said.

Timberlake told the arresting officer he had only one drink, according to the criminal complaint.

People Magazine is reporting that the singer was having dinner with friends at The American Hotel and was pulled over shortly after leaving.

He is currently on the road with his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. His next concert dates are in Chicago this weekend before heading back to New York for two shows next week at Madison Square Garden.

The singer is due back in court for a virtual hearing on July 26.

The star has not yet released a statement after the arrest.

