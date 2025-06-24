Twitch and YouTube star Kai Cenat discusses new giveaway in New York City with Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two years after a giveaway planned by Twitch and YouTube star Kai Cenat turned into chaos, he sat down with Mayor Eric Adams to discuss another giveaway event in New York City -- this time, with protections in place.

In August 2023, Cenat promised to give his fans free video game systems and other electronics in Union Square.

The event attracted a massive crowd and later turned into a riot, causing damages to windows and buses, multiple injuries and the arrest of over 65 people, including Cenat himself.

He was later charged with inciting a riot and promoting an unlawful gathering, but the charges were dropped after he agreed to pay $57,000 in restitution and openly apologize online.

Now, he is seeking the mayor's help to do it again, but safely.

In a video posted on YouTube, Mayor Adams asked Cenat to host the event in "the right way," saying that the key is coordinating with the city agencies in advance.

Mayor Adams also told Cenat that any event he holds would have to be smaller than the past one.

