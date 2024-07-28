Kamala Harris sees boost in favorability after Joe Biden drops out of race: POLL

Kamala Harris is enjoying a bounce in her favorability rating after Joe Biden bowed out of the 2024 election, an ABC News/Ipsos poll shows.

WASHINGTON -- Vice President Kamala Harris is enjoying a bounce in her favorability rating among Americans just days after President Joe Biden bowed out of the presidential race and endorsed her, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday.

The vice president's favorability rating has jumped to 43%, with an unfavorability rating of 42%, according to the ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted using Ipsos' KnowledgePanel. In an ABC News/Ipsos poll released a week ago, Harris' favorability rating was 35%, while 46% viewed her unfavorability.

Following Biden's July 20 announcement that he would end his reelection campaign, most major Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, endorsed Harris' run and she hit the campaign trail.

The vice president, who has secured commitments from enough delegates to become the presumptive nominee if they all honor their commitments when voting, according to ABC News reporting, saw a major jump in her favorability rating among the politically crucial group, independents.

Forty-four percent of independents have a favorable view of Harris, up from only 28% a week ago. Her unfavorability rating among independents is now 40%, which is a slight drop from 47% last week.

There have been no discussions of another Democrat challenging Harris for the nomination and a slight majority of Americans, 52%, say she should be the Democratic nominee, the poll found. This number jumps to 86% among Democrats, compared to 51% of independents and only 20% of Republicans.

Harris has an edge over former President Donald Trump when it comes to how much enthusiasm Americans feel for them as nominees. Forty-eight percent of Americans say they would feel enthusiastic if Harris becomes the Democratic nominee. Fewer, 39%, say they are enthusiastic about Trump being the Republican nominee.

Enthusiasm for Harris as the Democratic nominee peaks among Democrats (88%) and Black Americans (70%). Forty-nine percent of independents express enthusiasm for Harris, whereas only 31% of independents are enthusiastic about Trump.

Trump's favorability rating dropped slightly from 40%, measured in the week following the attempted assassination and the Republican National Convention, to 36% in the most recent poll.

Trump's favorability rating among independents also saw a drop in the last week. Twenty-seven percent of independents have a favorable of Trump, which is down from 35% last week.

Political professionals have also been paying a significant amount of attention to a potential swing group of "double haters," those Americans who have unfavorable views of both Biden and Trump.

In the ABC News/Ipsos poll last week, 15% of Americans held unfavorable views of both Trump and Biden.

Driven largely by an increase in Harris' favorability, the proportion of Americans who dislike both nominees, Harris and Trump, now has been cut in half to 7%.

Turnout will be crucial in the Fall contest for the presidency and, compared to an ABC News/Washington Post Poll conducted in early July, there has been an increase in the proportion of Democrats saying they are absolutely certain to vote - going from 70% to 76%. This is now about equal to the 78% of Republicans who say they are certain to vote in the November contest.

Trump repeatedly bashed Harris and Democrats on the campaign trail this week and refused to stay committed to the second presidential debate, which would be hosted by ABC News, in September. He also lashed out against Biden for ending his campaign.

Biden vowed to focus on the final months of his presidency as he "passed the torch" to Harris during a speech to the nation Wednesday night. The president's poor debate performance and declining polling numbers pushed many Democrats to call on Biden to end his race.

Following his sudden announcement of exiting the presidential race, Biden's favorability though still low, has improved to 37%, a five percentage point increase from the prior week, with an unfavorability rating of 50%, a five percentage point decline from last week, the poll found.

Trump's running mate JD Vance saw no change in his favorability rating in the last week, but the proportion of Americans viewing him unfavorably has increased.

The Ohio senator's favorability rating is 24%, similar to his 23% rating in last week's poll. But the proportion viewing him unfavorably has increased from 31% last week to 39% now, according to the poll.

When it comes to potential Democratic vice presidential candidates, the majority of Americans had no opinion or not enough knowledge to make one when it came to several names who have been floated in the last week, including Arizona Sen. Mark Kelley, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, the poll found.

METHODOLOGY - This ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted using the probability-based Ipsos KnowledgePanel July 26-27, 2024, in English and Spanish, among a random national sample of 1,200 U.S. adults with oversamples of Black and Hispanic respondents weighted to their correct proportions in the general population. Results have a margin of sampling error of 3.0 points, including the design effect, for the full sample. Sampling error is not the only source of differences in polls. Partisan divisions are 31-29-29 percent, Democrats-Republicans-independents. See the poll's topline results and details on the methodology here.

ABC News' Dan Merkle and Ken Goldstein contributed to this report.