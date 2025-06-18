All eyes on Karen Read trial as jury asks judge questions about charges and evidence

The jury asked the judge several questions relating to charges and evidence Tuesday in the second murder trial of Karen Read

BOSTON -- A jury asked questions Tuesday as they continue to deliberate in the Karen Read retrial.

Read, 45, is accused of striking John O'Keefe with her car outside a suburban Boston house party and leaving him to die in the snow in January 2022.

However, Read's lawyers say O'Keefe, 46, was beaten, bitten by a dog and then left outside a home in Canton in a conspiracy orchestrated by police that included planting evidence against Read.

Jurors began deliberations late last week, more than a month after the trial started. The second full day of deliberations began Tuesday morning and ended without a verdict. More deliberations are scheduled Wednesday.

The jury signaled their confusion about jury instructions, leaving many searching for clues in the questions they're asking.

"We received a question from the jurors. 'If we find not guilty on two charges but can't agree on one charge, is it a hung jury on all three charges or just one charge?'" Judge Canone read to the court.

Read is facing three charges: 2nd degree murder, vehicular manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

RELATED: Things to know about the retrial of Karen Read in the killing of her police officer boyfriend

"We don't answer theoretical questions. I tell the jurors not to be concerned with the consequences of their verdict and that's exactly what they're doing here," the judge said, trying to answer the jurors' question.

The case against Read has gripped the nation and divided the Boston area, and launching a legion of supporters.

Hundreds of supporters dressed in pink outside the courtroom.

Earlier, the jury asked about the charge of operating under the influence and whether the video clips of Read's television interviews -- including with ABC's 20/20 -- can be used as evidence.

Daniel Medwed, a law professor at Northeastern University who is not involved in the case, said it's "quite possible it is heading for a compromise or mercy verdict, a split verdict," in light of the questions.

"My take is that the jury might be homing in the OUI charge, suggesting they might have doubts about whether she struck him at all," Medwed said.

The defense has said several jurors from the first trial came forward and said the jury was set to acquit Read on two charges but deadlocked on a third, leading to the mistrial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.