Kathryn Hahn summarized the entirety of the Marvel Universe through song on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Ahead of the release of "Agatha All Along," Hahn is here to give you an entire summary of the MCU in a three-minute song.

LOS ANGELES -- With the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) "Agatha All Along" on the horizon, you may be wondering, "Do I need to watch every single MCU movie and show to follow along?"

Nope! Kathryn Hahn, Agatha herself, is here to summarize it all for you... in a wonderful song, complete with costumed backup singers.

"Let me tell the story of the modern Marvel miracle," she sings.

"Starting off with Iron Man, which critics called impeccable. Then came Thor from Asgard and the Hulk who was incredible. Never had an ensemble been so buff and so bankable," she continued.

The chorus chimes, "Iron man's impeccable. The Hulk, he was incredible. Never has an ensemble been so buff and so bangable."

"Bankable! Not bangable. Keep in your spandex. This is Disney!" Hahn retorts.

She continues through the rest of the MCU's filmography, until she lands on "Agatha All Along's" spot in the timeline.

"My character's an evil witch from many centuries ago. Yes it's true. She was that bitch, and now she's just an average Joe. Be sure to watch her new show. It's on Disney+ and starring me. This was all a shameless plug, and that's called corporate synergy!"

The performance marked the last of three night's that Hahn guest hosted on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on ABC.

Watch the "Agatha All Along" trailer here.

"Agatha All Along" premieres September 18 on Disney+.

