Hochul won't have 'knee jerk reaction' as calls grow for Mayor Eric Adams to resign

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There are growing calls for Mayor Eric Adams to resign the day after multiple top members of the Department of Justice stepped down, accusing Adams and the Trump administration of making deals.

State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris, a progressive who is one of the highest ranking city representatives in Albany, is calling for the mayor to resign or be removed.

"The last thing the people of New York want is for our city to turn into an annex of the Trump administration, yet that is exactly what is happening," Gianaris said. "Eric Adams is clearly compromised and can no longer be considered the legitimate leader of our city. He must step down or be removed."

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has the power to remove the mayor from office, said she will consult with other state leaders to do what is "smart" for the city -- and not "have a knee jerk, politically motivated reaction like a lot of other people are saying right now."

She appears to be referring to her Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, who is very independent of the governor and has previously told donors he plans to run for statewide office.

Delgado said the mayor "should step down," joining Rep Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who said that "if Adams wont resign, he must be removed." ... "This is explosive," she posted on X.

It is not the first time Delgado has gotten ahead of Hochul. He was one of the first to call for former President Biden to step aside over the summer.

Hochul Communications Director Anthony Hogrebe stressed Delgado does not speak for the governor:

"Governor Hochul is carefully reviewing these new allegations. Lieutenant Governor Delgado does not now and has not ever spoken on behalf of this administration."

WATCH | Mayor Adams discusses meeting with border czar about immigration enforcement

Mayor Eric Adams sat down with Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett to talk about his meeting with Trump Border Czar Tom Homan.

