Katy Starck-Monte, woman who inspired viral #OomphForKaty campaign, dies at 41

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Katy Starck-Monte, the woman at the center of the viral social media campaign documenting her health journey, has died at the age of 41.

Starck-Monte's husband, who is a New York City firefighter, says his wife died at the hospital on Saturday night.

Eyewitness News first met Katy back in January of 2015 as she was waiting for a new set of lungs after being diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

ALSO READ: Woman behind OomphForKaty campaign leaves hospital with new lungs

Kemberly Richardson has the story.

To keep her spirits up, her friends launched the #OomphForKaty campaign, which celebrities, professional athletes, friends and family across the country shared.

Starck-Monte ended up receiving the lungs and the transplant was a success.

At the time, Starck-Monte had one wish, and in May of 2021 her daughter Riley was born after her sister became her surrogate.

More recently, she was diagnosed with b-cell lymphoma. At the time, she told Eyewitness News that having Riley made her fight harder because she wanted to be around for as long as possible to see her daughter grow up.

Kemberly Richardson reports on Katy Starck-Monte opening up about motherhood amid her battle against an aggressive form of cancer.

She started treatment last August but was admitted back into the hospital on April 4, where she just celebrated her 41st birthday.

In light of her Starck-Monte's death, relatives are saying, "The world will forever shine a little less brightly for our family. We promise that Riley, your mini-me, will always know your love for her."

