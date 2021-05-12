Family & Parenting

Woman gives birth to sister's baby after years of health issues

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman fighting sickness becomes new mom thanks to sister

MANHASSET, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman who has fought cystic fibrosis for years is now thriving and just became a new mom - thanks to the generosity of her sister.

During her health battles, Katy Starck-Monte, 37, of Queens, has undergone two lung transplants to ease her symptoms.

Back in late 2012, she caught a virus that had a catastrophic effect on her new lungs at that time. It also sent her into kidney failure.

She waited 77 days in the hospital back then - unsure if she would make it home.

A hashtag called #OomphForKaty began lifting her spirits -- that, plus the selfless acts of her big sister, Christine Zammit, who donated her kidney to Katy.



Now, years later, Christine, at 41, is also Katy's surrogate and delivered baby Riley to Katy and husband Joe on Tuesday at Northshore University Hospital.

It was one of New York's first surrogate births since the state cleared all legal hurdles a few months ago.

The sisters called it a longstanding promise.

"I think years ago, way before Katy was even married, she said, 'Would you ever carry a baby for me?' Sure! Why not?" Zammit said.

That's because Starck-Monte had wanted this so badly.

And so, after some of the darkest days, not to mention a pandemic, little Riley, 7 pounds and 3 ounces of love, has arrived.

ALSO READ | Father, son brutally attacked after fender bender in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

What began as a minor car accident quickly escalated to the violent assault of a father and son in Queens.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsyossetbaysidequeensnew york citybabypregnancyfamilypregnant woman
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
More TOP STORIES News