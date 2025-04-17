Keyport, NJ station under fire after drivers complain over potentially tainted gas

KEYPORT, New Jersey (WABC) -- Drivers are complaining over potentially tainted gas at a station in Keyport, New Jersey.

Several of them say after filling up, their cars broke down.

The problem has left those drivers stuck with repairs that are in the thousands.

The station in question is the BP gas station on Clark Road, which is right off the parkway. That means drivers from outside the immediate area may have gotten gas there.

Emily Copley says she filled her Honda Civic at the BP location and jumped on the parkway, only to sputter to a stop.

"I went from 60 to 40 in 2 seconds on the parkway, and it's absolutely terrifying," she said.

So now, the pumps at the station are blocked off. Each nozzle is also marked with condemned red tags.

After an investigation by the Office of Weights and Measures, dozens of complaints have been pouring onto social media sites. The Keyport police department had taken 10 reports by early afternoon Thursday.

BP itself was hearing from drivers reporting that their vehicles broke down after they filled up here. Their cars are leaving them on the side of the road.

"I was towed to Toms River," added Copley. "He told me I had 12 gallons of water in my tank."

BP is said to be working with all those affected. At least one repair has come in at $17,000. The problem all started on April 14th.

"At 12:19 is the time we got the first call," said Keyport police Chief Michael Ferm. "So if you went to that gas station at that time, you should look into it."

Ferm says it's important for anyone who got the tainted fuel to file with the police department if they want to get their repair cost reimbursed.

"They need to file a report here so they can get it documented," acknowledged Ferm. "And they can go forward and bring it to BP. Contact them."

The word going around is that water from recent rains may have seeped into a cracked tank and caused the trouble.

