Owner of 3 Michelin-starred NYC restaurant Jungsik wins outstanding chef at 2025 James Beard Awards

Several chefs from New York City were honored Monday at the 2025 James Beard Awards, the most prestigious culinary award in the US.

The Outstanding Chef Award went to Jungsik Yim, the chef at Jungsik, a Korean restaurant located on Harrison Street in Tribeca.

According to the restaurant's website, Jungsik is a play on words. In the Korean language, Jung Sik is a formal dinner, and it's also the name of the restaurant's chef. In 2024, it became the first Korean restaurant in the US to earn three Michelin stars.

Other James Beard award winners from New York include Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr for outstanding restaurateur, Atomix for outstanding hospitality, Ignacio 'Nacho' Jimenez for outstanding professional in cocktail service, and Vijay Kumar for best chef, New York State.

