Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker announce new 'Descendants' movie in the works

The next movie is coming to Disney Channel and Disney+ in 2026

"I think it's time!" Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker announce the next chapter of the "Descendants" franchise for Disney Channel and Disney+.

"Descendants" fans, it's happening! The fifth movie in the franchise is officially in the works for Disney Channel and Disney+.

Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker will reprise their roles as Princesses Red and Chloe, the daughters of the Queen of Hearts and Cinderella, respectively. The two announced the new movie in a quick video.

"I think it's time," said Cantrall.

"Time for what?" Baker asked.

"To head back to Auradon," Cantrall continued.

The new film will pick up where the 2024 film "Descendants: The Rise of Red" left off. According to Disney, "the next chapter explores what "happily ever after" is really like for Red and Chloe, following their return from their time-traveling adventures. Set primarily in present-day Wonderland, the sequel delves into the warning at the end of the previous movie: 'There are consequences when you alter the fabric of time.'"

Joining Cantrall and Baker are Leonardo Nam, returning as Maddox Hatter, plus new "Descendants" Liamani Segura as Red's sister Pink, Brendon Tremblay as Max Hatter, Alexandro Byrd as Luis Madrigal, and Kiara Romero as Hazel Hook. You can see them in the video player above.

The film's official title will be announced at a later date. It will air on Disney Channel and Disney+ in 2026.

