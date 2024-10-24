'La Máquina' actors redefine sports dramas with Hulu's first all Spanish series

LOS ANGELES -- "La Máquina," Hulu's first all Spanish language series, is delivering more than the tried-and-true underdog narrative in classic sports drama fare. Instead, the series delves into the complexities of stepping down from the ring, offering a profound exploration of the personal costs of victory and defeat.

Actors Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal, who have worked together for decades since their breakout roles in "Y Tu Mamá También," are no strangers to creating authentic, impactful stories. With "La Máquina" the duo once again taps into their shared creativity, delivering a project that reflects their deep commitment to stories that resonate beyond borders.

"Boxing, for us, wasn't just about the punches or the victories," García Bernal said, in Spanish. "It's about the consequences of stepping down, of what happens when the fight is over, when the cameras turn off. Who stays with you when the glory fades? Who abandons you?"

The decision to set the series in Spanish is a deliberate and powerful one. Luna and García Bernal are proud to cater to a growing audience that craves authentic stories in their native language.

"There's an audience that wants to see stories in Spanish," Luna explained. "But it's not just about the language. It's about the essence of those stories, the universality of them. We carry a responsibility, and it's a responsibility we're grateful for."

"La Máquina" is now streaming on Hulu.

Nzinga Blake, Luke Richards and Jason Honeycutt contributed to this report.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this station.

