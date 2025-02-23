Ex-Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley breaks silence after being terminated by mayor

LOS ANGELES -- Kirstin Crowley made her first public statement Saturday since she was removed as the Los Angeles Fire Department Chief by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Crowley's statement read in part "As the Fire Chief, I based my actions and decisions on taking care of our firefighters so that they could take care of our communities."

"I am extremely proud of the work, sacrifice and dedication of our LAFD members, both sworn and civilian," she added.

There was no mention of the dismissal nor the mayor in Crowley's statement.

Bass fired Crowley Friday afternoon, citing failures in leadership and blaming her for improperly staffing the Palisades and Eaton fires.

"Acting in the best interests of Los Angeles' public safety, and for the operations of the Los Angeles Fire Department, I have removed Kristin Crowley as Fire Chief," Bass said in a statement.

Bass made her first public appearance on Saturday since making the bombshell announcement.

She attended an event in Bell where she helped families displaced by the Eaton and Palisades fires.

During the event, Bass gave Eyewitness News a quick statement responding to critics about the sudden change in leadership in the LAFD.

"She was absolutely not scapegoated, I would never do that. But it is important for us to understand what happened," said Bass.

This comes after her decision to fire Crowley was met with diverse reactions.

Los Angeles Councilmember Monica Rodriguez was one of many who disagreed with the mayor's decision.

In a statement released Friday, Rodriguez said, "I am outraged by the scapegoating revealed by the Mayor's actions. I plan to use my authority as a Councilmember to set the record straight and encourage Chief Crowley to appeal the Mayor's baseless termination to the City Council."

Meanwhile, Crowley has decided to exercise her rights under civil service rules and stay with the fire department at a lower rank. Her duties will be assigned by Interim Fire Chief Ronnie Villanueva.