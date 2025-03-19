Baby dies after being found inside vehicle in New Jersey; police investigation now underway

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is now underway following the death of a baby who was found inside a vehicle in New Jersey.

Police were called to the area of 5th Street in Lakewood, Ocean County, around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Medics took the 4-month-old baby boy to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances of this incident remain under investigation.

So far, no charges have been filed.

The death is currently under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.