Lawsuit filed over Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman's armed citizen deputy program

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- In Nassau County, Democrats are suing Republican County Executive Bruce Blakeman over his creation of an armed citizen deputy program.

The program deputizes armed citizens for mobilization during emergency declarations.

It's something that opponents say amounts to an illegal militia and they are calling it "an authoritarian power grab in the heart of suburban America."

In what's been ranked as the safest county in America, legislators in Nassau County are now questioning the motivation of Blakeman who intends to keep a roster of who he calls "provisional deputies" - armed private citizens who could help police in an emergency.

But opponents who have already protested the idea are calling it a militia and illegal -- and have filed a lawsuit.

"We're here today because Nassau County is wasting tax payer dollars on a militia to protect us from problems we don't have," said Nassau County Legislator Seth Koslow.

The suit is also challenging the transparency of the initiative, regarding who is being recruited and how they are being trained.

"New York law tightly restricts who is allowed to wield force and make arrests on behalf of the government," said civil rights attorney Josh Kelner.

All of this is set against the backdrop of the Trump administration's push for massive deportations.

On Tuesday, Blakeman announced he will deputize 10 police detectives to assist ICE. But Blakeman was adamant about saying the initiative to deputize private citizens has nothing to do with that.

"They would not take the place of the Nassau County Police Department. They are not a militia," Blakeman said.

He also cited the state law that allows for emergency special deputies appointed by a county sheriff, "for the protection of human life and property during an emergency."

"Westchester County has been doing this for years, and they actually have activated them without an emergency, they continue to activate," Blakeman said.

"So is it really out of the realm of possibility that he would try and use his own personal militia to enforce immigration laws?" Koslow said.

"It's frightening and infuriating to see how far the County Executive intends to go here," said Nassau County Legislator Arnold Drucker.

As for what some residents think?

"It's good people helping people and I feel there's nothing wrong with that," said Sal Dimarco.

"Hire more policemen and be part of the police department, we don't need civilians to help," said Meris Zanarini

