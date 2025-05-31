At least 8 injured, including firefighter, in Harlem apartment fire, officials say

HARLEM (WABC) -- Officials say at least 8 people were injured, two seriously, in an apartment fire in Harlem early Saturday.
Flames could be seen shooting out of the window of one of the third-floor units just after 4:30 a.m. along West 135th Street.
Officials said that two people and one firefighter were taken to Harlem Hospital.
At one point, residents were forced to get out by going down a fire escape.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.