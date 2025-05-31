At least 8 injured, including firefighter, in Harlem apartment fire, officials say

HARLEM (WABC) -- Officials say at least 8 people were injured, two seriously, in an apartment fire in Harlem early Saturday.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the window of one of the third-floor units just after 4:30 a.m. along West 135th Street.

Officials said that two people and one firefighter were taken to Harlem Hospital.

At one point, residents were forced to get out by going down a fire escape.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

