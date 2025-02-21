Liam Payne's friend speaks out after charges dropped against him, 2 others in singer's death

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Charges have been dropped against three people arrested in connection with the death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne.

Payne's close friend Roger Nores is among those cleared.

"I know for a fact like there's no way any charge was going to hold. So, I was totally, totally expecting this," Nores said.

Nores was accused by prosecutors of abandoning Payne in his final hours. They charged him with negligent homicide and "failing to comply with duties of care."

The longtime friend of the star was with Payne just hours before his fatal fall from a third-floor balcony in Argentina late last year.

The two were seen in Snapchats together in those final days.

Photos of the singer's hotel room after his death showed a smashed TV and drugs scattered.

An autopsy revealed that a dangerous cocktail of drugs was in his system when he died.

Wednesday night, the court ruled that Nores did not play any role in getting Payne alcohol or drugs in Argentina, deciding that Nores was not responsible for the singer's death.

"I couldn't have known what was going on in the hotel. I only left for like 40 minutes or like or an hour, and this happened," Nores said.

Nores is currently suing the late singer's father, Geoff Payne, for defamation, alleging that he gave authorities sworn statements about him that were "false, contained material omissions, and many parts were not based on personal knowledge," including that Liam was in his legal care, something Nores denies.

