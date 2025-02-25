Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado announces he will not run for reelection with Governor Hochul in 2026

Delgado said in a statement all options are on the table and he is exploring them.

Delgado said in a statement all options are on the table and he is exploring them.

Delgado said in a statement all options are on the table and he is exploring them.

Delgado said in a statement all options are on the table and he is exploring them.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- When Governor Kathy Hochul runs for re-election next year, she will do it with a new running mate.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Governor Hochul confirmed in a statement that Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado will not run for reelection with Hochul in 2026.

"Today, Antonio Delgado finally said out loud what has been obvious for quite some time: he is simply not interested in doing the job of the Lieutenant Governor of the State of New York," communications director Anthony Hogrebe said in a statement.

The statement goes on to say the governor has already taken steps to identify a new running mate for 2026.

It also says Delgado's duties will be reallocated in the meantime.

"All options are on the table, and I will be exploring them," Delgado said in a separately released statement.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.