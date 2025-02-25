Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado announces he will not run for reelection with Governor Hochul in 2026

NEW YORK (WABC) -- When Governor Kathy Hochul runs for re-election next year, she will do it with a new running mate.
On Monday, a spokesperson for Governor Hochul confirmed in a statement that Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado will not run for reelection with Hochul in 2026.
"Today, Antonio Delgado finally said out loud what has been obvious for quite some time: he is simply not interested in doing the job of the Lieutenant Governor of the State of New York," communications director Anthony Hogrebe said in a statement.
The statement goes on to say the governor has already taken steps to identify a new running mate for 2026.
It also says Delgado's duties will be reallocated in the meantime.
"All options are on the table, and I will be exploring them," Delgado said in a separately released statement.
