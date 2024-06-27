Life-saving rescue of man in cardiac arrest caught on camera at ATM on Long Island

MELVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- An 83-year-old man who nearly died after collapsing at an ATM on Long Island was reunited Thursday with members of the medical team who saved him.

Lake Grove's Daniel Greco suffered cardiac arrest at his bank's ATM in Melville back on April 30.

Surveillance video showed Greco dropping to the ground - and captured the life-saving rescue that followed.

"I don't know how you could thank people that saved your life, but I'd like to do that in public," said Greco.

Fifteen seconds after Greco collapsed, a team member at Northwell NetworkCare, Kalie Kerschbaumer, happened to be walking through the door with her young son in her arms and saw what had happened. She ran into her office and yelled for help.

"I saw Mr. Greco on the ground," added Kerschbaumer. "My instinct kicked in, and I knew through my office door that I had access to some of the world's best nurses."

Nurse practitioner Whitney Sinowitz ran out and began performing CPR. Her colleagues and fellow nurse practitioners at Northwell Health, Samantha Meguluevich and Cristina Farrell, followed with a defibrillator.

Ivonne Recupero, an advanced practice nurse, also aided, switching off doing CPR.

They were able to save Greco's life.

Greco was taken to Plainview Hospital, where doctors ended up performing triple bypass surgery. They discovered he had multiple blocked arteries in his main heart valve.

"I'm just glad I was around to still be around," said Greco.

