Get a glimpse at how the music of 'Mufasa: The Lion King' came to life in a featurette with Barry Jenkins and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Barry Jenkins discuss the musical inspiration of 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Barry Jenkins talk about the timeless music of "The Lion King" and how the songs of "Mufasa: The Lion King" came to life.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Barry Jenkins talk about the timeless music of "The Lion King" and how the songs of "Mufasa: The Lion King" came to life.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Barry Jenkins talk about the timeless music of "The Lion King" and how the songs of "Mufasa: The Lion King" came to life.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Barry Jenkins talk about the timeless music of "The Lion King" and how the songs of "Mufasa: The Lion King" came to life.

LOS ANGELES -- "Mufasa: The Lion King" takes us on a journey through young Mufasa's rise to kingship, accompanied by a legendary soundtrack.

In a new behind-the-scenes featurette, director Barry Jenkins and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda shared a conversation about the timeless themes from the original "Lion King" and how the soundtrack was created for the new film.

Of course, "The Lion King" wouldn't be the same without hearing that unforgettable opening from Lebo M. Miranda and Jenkins confirmed his voice is the first thing you hear in this upcoming release.

Miranda opened up about his songwriting process, saying, "Most of the inspiration for the lyrics is there in that script."

He added, "'I always wanted a brother' — that was the line that made me lean in."

As for Jenkins, his favorite track, "Milele," was Miranda's most challenging to write. "Milele swells and soars," Miranda said. "That's the thing that Disney does so well, so it was daunting."

The songs for "Mufasa: The Lion King" will be available everywhere December 13.

Enjoy the music of the Pride Lands when "Mufasa: The Lion King" releases in theaters, December 20.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC News Station.