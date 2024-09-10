Mounting delays on NJ roads following early morning crashes at Lincoln Tunnel, Route 3

WEEHAWKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A motorcycle crash at the Lincoln Tunnel has been causing major delays.

The westbound crash just after 4 a.m. in the center tube stopped outbound traffic for several hours. Outbound traffic has since resumed, using the north tube.

With the center tube out of service for the morning commute, all inbound traffic is being diverted to the south tube.

Delays are estimated to be more than 120 minutes to get into New York City.

Adding to the traffic troubles, there are lanes out in both directions Route 3 in East Rutherford.

A car overturned off the eastbound lanes, closing one lane, while westbound Route 3 is closed by an accident involving an ambulance.

