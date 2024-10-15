LIRR customers fed up with sun-damaged windows causing limited visibility during rides

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you've ever rode the Long Island Railroad, looking out the window isn't usually easiest thing. But now customers are speaking out in hopes for improvement.

Commuters have begun voicing their frustration with the agency's sun-damaged plastic windows on a majority of trains making it hard to see which stop they are at.

The hazy, limited visibility has become a frequent target of complaints among the 280,000 commuters the agency takes on daily.

"You don't know where you are," said one commuter. "You might miss it (your stop). Yes that's true."

The agency says the damage is from ultraviolet sun rates on the windows of the M-7 electric trains, which are around 20 years old. That leads to degradation. It's a problem on New Jersey transit and also on the Metro North.

"The cloudy window situation will be remedied as we onboard and introduce new train cars," added MTA Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara.

The LIRR noted it does plan to replace the windows, but only install them on brand new trains.

NJ Transit did recently announce they're spending $15 million to replace windows and install brand new clear ones.

