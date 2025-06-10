LIRR service into Grand Central suspended due to tunnel fire

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- All Long Island Rail Road service into Grand Central Terminal has been suspended due to a fire that broke out in a tunnel.

The fire was sparked by an electrical panel and service had to be suspended to allow firefighters to safely access the panel.

Grand Central-bound LIRR trains are either being canceled at Jamaica or diverted to Penn Station.

Subway service has not been impacted by the incident.

The MTA closed the Grand Central Madison concourse while firefighters working to put out the fire.

The subway is also cross-honoring LIRR fares.

