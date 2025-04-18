Some LIRR service suspended after car struck by train near Pinelawn station

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Some service to the Long Island Rail Road has been suspended after a car was struck by a train on Thursday.

The MTA said they were responding to an incident that took place on LIRR train tracks west of the Pinelawn station just before 8:30 p.m.

According to the MTA website, service is suspended in both directions between Hicksville and Ronkonkoma because of a car on the tracks having been struck by a train.

They are encouraging customers to use alternate branches, including the Montauk Branch and the Port Jefferson Branch, or to seek alternate travel methods.

They say all eastbound Ronkonkoma Branch trains will terminate at Hicksville, and all westbound Ronkonkoma Branch train will originate from Hicksville.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

