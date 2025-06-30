Lithium-ion batteries found at scene of Bronx house fire, parked car blocked hydrant

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Fire burned through a home in the Bronx early Monday morning, and lithium-ion batteries were found at the scene.

There were no injuries in the fire, which broke out on Fteley Avenue in the Soundview section just before 4 a.m.

Heavy clutter conditions were reported in the house.

Firefighters secured numerous lithium-ion batteries, although it is unknown what role they may have had in the fire.

Additionally, a parked car blocked the closest fire hydrant on the block, forcing firefighters to run lines from the next block. That vehicle received a parking ticket.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Janice Yu reports from Asbury Park.

