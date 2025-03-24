Livery driver shot in face by bullet after dispute with passenger in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A livery driver was grazed when a passenger allegedly shot at him during a dispute in Brooklyn.

The 54-year-old driver apparently got into a dispute with a passenger at around 1:40 a.m. Monday and heard a gunshot.

He released he had been shot in the face by the bullet.

It happened on East 101 Street and Flatlands Avenue in Canarsie.

The victim drove himself to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition.

The passenger took off on foot and no arrests were made.

