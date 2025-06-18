Nassau lawmakers introduce bill requiring county to recognize Juneteenth as paid holiday

MINEOLA, New York (WABC) -- Democratic legislators in Nassau County have created a bill that would require the Republican-controlled county government to officially recognize Juneteenth and give county workers holiday pay.

Juneteenth has been a federal holiday since 2021, and commemorates the June 19, 1865 emancipation of the last enslaved Black people in Texas after the end of the Civil War.

Except for Nassau and Hunterdon Counties, all other local counties governments fully observe Juneteenth, either on the holiday itself or the Friday after.

County government offices are open on Juneteenth, and it is not an official paid holiday for county employees.

County Executive Bruce Blakeman cited the cost of overtime pay as the reason, saying the cost could run into the millions of dollars.

"This has nothing to do with race. It has to do with economics," Blakeman said.

The Nassau Democrats have waited for the Republican majority to a call a vote on the matter. Since Juneteenth became a holiday, they have never done it.

Instead of voting it down, Republican legislators just don't bring it up, which is a form of blocking it.

"It's not just about time off. It's also about a day of reflection," said Olena Nicks, a Nassau County Democratic legislator. The reluctance to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday is "a direct punch ... I have a lot of family that has a direct lineage to slavery in Alabama, so it's very heartbreaking for me - but I also know for the communities that I serve, they're looking on and they're feeling neglected."

While the county government does not recognize Juneteenth, every town and city in Nassau County recognizes the holiday.

The town of Hempstead, for example, closes its offices and gives employees the day off.

"Unfortunately, it seems like that our county executive is following the pattern of Donald Trump, and that's what he's known for," reacted Hempstead Mayor Waylyn Hobbs Jr.

