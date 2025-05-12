3 killed after car hits tree, bursts into flames on Long Island

BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) -- Three people were killed when a car hit a tree and burst into flames on Long Island.

The group was traveling on Stymus Avenue in Bethpage around 1 a.m. Sunday when the driver of an SUV ran off the road and crashed.

The Bethpage Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

There is no word on the cause of the crash.

