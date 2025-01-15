Nassau County detective who nearly lost his life while on duty, paired with service dog

MINEOLA (WABC) -- A police detective was introduced to his new best friend Wednesday on Long Island.

16 years ago Detective Kenneth Baribault nearly lost his life when a drunk driver smashed into his police cruiser on the Long Island Expressway.

He spent years recovering and on Wednesday he was paired with a 5-month-old service dog from Labradoodles of Long Island.

Lady the Labradoodle is now bringing relief to a hero.

"It's a special day because we knew it was going to happen and Ken has been very excited," Patricia Baribault said.

The Nassau County police officer suffered a traumatic brain injury and broken pelvis from the crash.

He has been fighting to reclaim his life ever since.

"They gave him a 10 percent chance of surviving the night," his mother said.

Today, more mobile but with limited speech, surrounded by his family, he was paired with a new companion.

"She's so kind and caring. She has a wonderful calm energy that Ken also shares a very calm energy so they're a perfect match," his sister Danielle Lanciotti said.

A perfect pair both emotionally and physically.

The two main skills were taught by dog trainer Rosanne Wellmaker.

"Her first one is going to be if he drops something to pick it up. The second one is if his aid or family member is not right there she will go and get someone from the house," Wellmaker said.

Nassau County Police said Lady and her training were free.

"Thanks to a very generous anonymous donor who paid not only for the dog but also for the training which we are very grateful for," said Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

"It will kind of be that undercurrent of a push every day for him to be better know matter how he feels because he wants to do more for the dog," Wellmaker said.

Although Lady lives with Officer Baribault, the trainer could still periodically visit for assistance and to teach the dog additional tricks.

