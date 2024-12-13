Officials on Long Island warning of donation bin scams this holiday season

Chanteé Lans has the latest on a new scam involving fake donation bins on Long Island.

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- Officials on Long Island are warning people this holiday season about certain donation bins that have been seen scattered around town.

They say some of those bins are there illegally and the crooks who return to pick up the bins are taking the donations and selling them.

A resident alerted the Town of Babylon with a photo of a white bin and there was a blue one spotted in a Home Depot parking lot in Copiague.

There was a similar scene on Islip Avenue in Islip.

Oyster Bay town officials say you can tell the bins are fake because they are poorly constructed.

They say the words are made with stencils and the bins are often painted wooden boxes.

"This bin is a scam. We do not want these in our town. They don't belong here and they're taking advantage of the people," said Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino.

Residents who spot the bins are asked to alert the town or their assemblymember. The town will then check to see if the bin is legitimate.

Commercial businesses are also being asked to see if they gave the bin's owner permission.

"They're scams, they're not going to people in need and what's even more egregious as the supervisor has said, is these bins are popping up not only for clothing, but for your donations and those donations are not going to those people and those children who are in need," said Assemblymember Michael Durso.

When caught, the bins are taken away and the items are donated to legitimate nonprofit charities.

