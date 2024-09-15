Long Island driving instructor accused of making 'inappropriate contact' during lesson

NORTH BABYLON, Long Island -- A driving instructor on Long Island was arrested on a charge of forcible touching.

A 20-year-old woman says Arnold Stecker made inappropriate contact during a lesson in Suffolk County.

Stecker was working for Fitzgerald's Driving School in North Babylon.

The woman says the incident happened while she and Steckler were stopped in East Babylon.

Police are asking any other possible victims to come forward.

