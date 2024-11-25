Woman charged with DWI after fiery crash at Suffolk County Marine Center

BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- Police say a suspected drunk driver is to blame for a crash that ended with several boats on fire on Long Island.

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night on Route 231 and East Main Street in Babylon.

Lorrie Ibe, 54, was arrested after Suffolk County police say she got behind the wheel while intoxicated.

Video of the scene shows a massive blaze engulfing several boats in the marina.

911 received multiple reports of a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 231

The vehicle, a 2021 Kia Forte, then crossed over the median and continued heading south in the southbound lanes, striking road signs along the way.

Ibe apparently continue driving through the intersection at East Main Street, over the median and through the fence in front of the Suffolk Marine Center.

She crashed into a parked boat, which quickly caught fire and then spread to other nearby vessels.

Ibe was pulled out of the vehicle by officers and a good samaritan before she was taken to the hospital, where she is expected to recover.

She is set to be arraigned in a Central Islip court.

