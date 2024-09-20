Long Island community works to rebuild one month after devastating flood

STONY BROOK, Long Island (WABC) -- It's been one month since a devastating storm washed out roads and flooded homes in Mill Pond, Long Island.

Despite the profound loss, residents in the community hope they will be able to rebuild, which they say will take a village.

Suffolk County declared a state of emergency after large amounts of rainfall overnight pummeled the north shore in August, washing away roads and prompting rescues and evacuations.

One month later, there are now no fish or birds, just onlookers of the Stony Brook Mill pond that once was.

"So hard to believe that the pond is gone," Bonnie Dunbar said.

Rushing waters from a dam break and flash flooding on August 19th forced Harbor Road to buckle and Mill Creek Road to collapse, cutting off access to seven homes in the head of the harbor.

A historic home still lacks the back half of the house and a backyard.

Roads are still eroding because of the rain.

"I started working, calling different governmental agencies. I found out that there are 6 municipalities that govern this area so it's very complicated," said Gloria Rocchio, President of Ward Melville Heritage Organization.

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization owns the pond, grist mill, and one of the roads and is still working to rebuild with hopefully the $47 million in Federal aid requested by Governor Kathy Hochul.

The money would also help homeowners and businesses impacted on the North Shore.

Rocchio has learned from the engineering firm that her organization is working with, to first fix the roads and then the pond.

"There are gates here that we close up and with rain and there's two other, there's springs down at the corner and a big 48-inch outfall pipe that comes from road runoff on 25 A from both directions and that comes in and it'll come back," Rocchio said.

It's not just rebuilding the roads and replacing the water, much of the wildlife, would have to return too.

A displaced goose was rescued by a nearby gas station worker.

"When the dam broke, the fish went out into the creek and all died," Rocchio said.

Olivia Ross is one of the many who are coming together to bring the Mill pond back to life.

"It's like your heart is broken," Ross said.

Ross is partnering with the Heritage Organization to sell two-dollar "Stony Brook Strong" and "Save Our Mill Pond" bracelets through the organization's website.

"I've raised close to 1,500 dollars so far and I've sold over 300 bracelets," Ross said.

