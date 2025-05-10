Suffolk County SPCA charge man with animal cruelty after pitbull found living in filth

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island man is facing charges after the Suffolk County SPCA rescued a dog allegedly living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

Steven Bartolomey, 37, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty, animal neglect and endangering the welfare of a child after a pitbull was found living in filth.

According to officials, they found 'Snoopy' inside a cage filled with urine, feces and garbage. They also say the pooch lacked access to food and water.

The air quality in the home was apparently so poor that officers coughed and gagged upon entering the residence.

The dog was taken to Almost Home Animal Rescue in Patchogue.

Once workers at the shelter are able to nurse the dog back to good health, he will be ready for adoption.

