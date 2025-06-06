FBI joins Nassau County Police in search for missing couple from Long Island

OLD BROOKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- The FBI has now joined the search for a couple from Long Island, who has been missing for more than two months.

JuanJuan Zwang and Peishuan Fan were last seen in Old Brookville on March 30, and were reported missing on March 31.

An attorney for their 20-year-old child confirmed that federal investigators are now working with the Nassau County Police Department on the case.

The couple was living in their home with their two sons.

It's unclear what led to their disappearance.

