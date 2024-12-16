Long Island officer awarded for undercover charitable work

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- Through her voice and fundraising for sick children, Nassau County police officer Stacey Dolan, a 17-year veteran on the force was recognized for her undercover charitable work.
"It's just very overwhelming. I didn't expect any of this," Dolan said.
The Nassau County Legislature awarded the wife and mother of two from Massapequa with a citation after she was picked by the Police Union for December's Top Cop Award.
Officer Dolan delivers toys to children at Nassau County Medical Center as co-president of the St. Padre Pio Miracle Foundation, a group she gravitated towards after she says the non-profit helped her late father, retired New York City firefighter, Anthony Fuinia, who was battling cancer.
Officer Dolan also sings to veterans after recently becoming a Nassau County Police Department vocalist.
Her role has a deeper meaning - her husband, also a Nassau County officer, has served in the Army.
Dolan's voice has made it all the way to multiple basilicas throughout Italy.