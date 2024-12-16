Long Island officer awarded for undercover charitable work

Chanteé Lans has the latest on a police officer being honored on Long Island.

Chanteé Lans has the latest on a police officer being honored on Long Island.

Chanteé Lans has the latest on a police officer being honored on Long Island.

Chanteé Lans has the latest on a police officer being honored on Long Island.

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- Through her voice and fundraising for sick children, Nassau County police officer Stacey Dolan, a 17-year veteran on the force was recognized for her undercover charitable work.

"It's just very overwhelming. I didn't expect any of this," Dolan said.

The Nassau County Legislature awarded the wife and mother of two from Massapequa with a citation after she was picked by the Police Union for December's Top Cop Award.

Officer Dolan delivers toys to children at Nassau County Medical Center as co-president of the St. Padre Pio Miracle Foundation, a group she gravitated towards after she says the non-profit helped her late father, retired New York City firefighter, Anthony Fuinia, who was battling cancer.

Officer Dolan also sings to veterans after recently becoming a Nassau County Police Department vocalist.

ALSO READ | Bagel lovers 'absolutely' rattled by sudden shutdown of beloved shop

Mike Marza has the details on Absolute Bagels closing its doors, leaving many customers looking for another New York staple.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Her role has a deeper meaning - her husband, also a Nassau County officer, has served in the Army.

Dolan's voice has made it all the way to multiple basilicas throughout Italy.