LIRR work train catches fire in Malverne, suspends West Hempstead branch

MALVERNE, New York (WABC) -- A Long Island Rail Road work train caught fire in Malverne, suspending West Hempstead Branch service Friday morning.

The locomotive in the freight train caught fire near Ackley Avenue, east of the Westwood train station, just before 4 a.m.

Firefighters ran water lines through backyards to put out the fire on adjacent tracks.

No workers on the train were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

West Hempstead Branch service is suspended between West Hempstead and Valley Stream due to fire department activity near Westwood.

Customers are advised to use alternate branches.

After the train is moved, crews will have to inspect the tracks for damage before resuming normal service.

West Hempstead is the smallest LIRR commuter branch.

