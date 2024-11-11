Man accused of intentionally driving into woman during road rage fight on Long Island

OCEANSIDE, Long Island (WABC) -- A man on Long Island was arrested and charged with allegedly hitting a woman with his car in a road rage incident over the weekend.

John Ardolino, 41, is charged with assault, reckless endangerment, menacing and leaving the scene of an incident.

The incident unfolded Saturday just after 1 p.m. while the 28-year-old victim was backing out of a parking spot on Long Beach Road.

Police say Ardolino started honking at her and blocked her from leaving with his vehicle. He then got out of the car and banged on her driver's side window while yelling at her.

Authorities say he opened her door, grabbed the victim's arm and tried to punch her.

He let go of her and returned to his car. At that point, the victim got out of her car to take a picture of Ardolino's license plate.

That is when police say he put his car into drive and struck the victim, forcing her onto the hood. He continued driving and the victim was eventually thrown from the hood of the car.

She was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

