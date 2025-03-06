Multiple arrested after Nassau police break up $20 million gift card scheme

Chanteé Lans has more on the investigation and takedown from Mineola.

Chanteé Lans has more on the investigation and takedown from Mineola.

Chanteé Lans has more on the investigation and takedown from Mineola.

Chanteé Lans has more on the investigation and takedown from Mineola.

MINEOLA, Nassau County (WABC) -- Nassau County police on Thursday announced they made multiple arrests in a $20 million money laundering scheme on Long Island.

Authorities say the scam involved people using fraudulently obtained gift cards through computers to buy and resell merchandise.

Most of the items bought were plumbing items, mostly copper pipes and steel cables and hot water heaters.

The victims are mostly elderly, according to investigators. Computer spyware would come up and block their screen or they received fake text messages saying their identities or financial information was compromised.

They were then instructed to buy gift cards. In total, more than $3 million of those cards were redeemed at stores across the county at Lowe's and Home Depot.

The scammers allegedly stored the merchandise in several buildings in Flushing, Bayside, Fresh Meadows and Brooklyn and later sold the items to various plumbing and home improvement businesses in Queens and Brooklyn.

"Some victims, many elderly, were told that their information had been used to purchase child sexual abuse material," said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

Investigators say they also uncovered 12 box trucks with $650,000 worth of merchandise, along with $100,000 cash, high-end jewelry and handbags.

Each individual was charged with money laundering and conspiracy. If convicted, they face up to 15 years in prison.

Police say they are looking for five others involved in the scheme.

7 on Your Side's Nina Pineda helps one cancer survivor get her college tuition refunded.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.